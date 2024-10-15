Comprehensive Weather Forecast for Thunder Bay for October 15, 16, and 17, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The weather in Thunder Bay for mid-October is expected to be cool, with frosty mornings, sunny afternoons, and clear skies throughout much of the forecast period. Temperatures will vary significantly between the crisp mornings and warmer afternoons, with a chance of early flurries on Tuesday.

For those commuting in the mornings or spending time outdoors, it’s important to bundle up as wind chills will make it feel colder than the actual temperature. Walking the dog in the early morning or later evening means gloves for you! Maybe even a hat or toque.

As frost forms at night, road conditions may become slippery, so drivers should take extra precautions.

Current Conditions

As of 6:00 AM EDT on October 15, 2024, Thunder Bay is experiencing partly cloudy skies, with a temperature of -2°C. Winds are light, coming from the west-northwest at 7 km/h, creating a wind chill that makes it feel like -4°C.

The barometric pressure is 103.2 kPa and rising, signaling stable weather ahead, though temperatures remain cold in the morning hours.

A slight chance of flurries persists for early Tuesday, but skies are expected to clear later in the day.

October 15, 2024 – Tuesday

Daytime:

Tuesday will start out mainly cloudy, with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning, clearing in the afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 10°C, with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h by the afternoon.

The wind chill in the morning will make it feel like -9°C, so warm clothing is recommended for early outdoor activities. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Nighttime:

Clear skies will dominate the night, with temperatures dropping to -8°C. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h, but the wind chill will make it feel like -11°C overnight. Frost is likely to form, so those heading out early should prepare for icy conditions on roads and walkways.

Sunrise: 7:55 AM

Sunset: 6:43 PM

October 16, 2024 – Wednesday

Daytime:

Wednesday will be sunny, with a high of 15°C, bringing some warmth to the afternoon. However, the day will start off cold, with a wind chill of -13°C in the morning.

Winds will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h by late morning, making the afternoon feel pleasant and more typical of fall. The UV index will again be 3, or moderate.

Nighttime:

The night will remain clear, with the temperature dropping to 1°C. Winds will calm down overnight, and the skies will stay clear, making for a cool but frost-free night.

Sunrise: 7:57 AM

Sunset: 6:41 PM

October 17, 2024 – Thursday

Daytime:

Thursday will continue the trend of sunny skies, with a high of 15°C. Winds will remain light from the southwest, offering another comfortable fall day. The clear conditions will make it perfect for any outdoor activities, with mild afternoon temperatures allowing for light layers.

Nighttime:

Temperatures will dip to 7°C overnight under clear skies, offering a cool but mild evening compared to the frosty conditions earlier in the week. Winds will stay light, and no precipitation is expected.

Sunrise: 7:58 AM

Sunset: 6:39 PM

Wardrobe Suggestions

For those in Thunder Bay, dressing in layers will be key to staying comfortable, as mornings will start off cold and afternoons will warm up. In the mornings, heavier coats, scarves, gloves, and hats will be necessary to combat the frosty conditions and wind chill. For the afternoons, medium-weight jackets or sweaters will be enough to keep warm as temperatures rise to more comfortable levels, especially on October 16th and 17th when highs will reach 15°C.

For early morning commuters or outdoor workers, insulated clothing is recommended for the first half of the week, particularly as the wind chill makes it feel significantly colder. By Thursday evening, lighter layers will suffice as temperatures remain mild overnight.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay is no stranger to early October snowfalls and chilly wind chills. In October 15, 1976, Thunder Bay experienced an early snowfall of 4 cm, marking one of the earliest measurable snowfalls of the season. While no snow is forecasted this week, the cold mornings and frost remind us that winter is quickly approaching.

Road Conditions Update

With temperatures dropping to -8°C on the night of October 15, and frost expected to form, roads and walkways may become icy, especially in the early morning. Motorists should exercise caution, particularly on bridges, rural roads, and shaded areas where frost tends to accumulate. Keep an eye on road conditions by checking 211ontario.ca for real-time updates and alerts to ensure safe travel.