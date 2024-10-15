Attacks on Healthcare in Lebanon Jeopardize Lives, WHO Warns

Beirut/Cairo – The World Health Organization (WHO) is sounding the alarm about the devastating impact of ongoing attacks on healthcare facilities and workers in Lebanon. Since the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon on September 17th, 2024, WHO has verified 23 attacks on healthcare, resulting in 72 deaths and 43 injuries among both healthcare workers and patients.

These attacks have crippled Lebanon’s already strained healthcare system, which is struggling to cope with an influx of injured people. Hospitals are understaffed, under-resourced, and facing critical shortages of supplies. The relentless bombardment and escalating conflict have forced many healthcare facilities to close, especially in the south of the country. Of the 207 primary healthcare centers and dispensaries in conflict-affected areas, 100 are now closed. Hospitals have been evacuated due to damage or proximity to fighting, further limiting access to essential care.

“The situation in Lebanon is alarming,” said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “Attacks on healthcare debilitate health systems and impede their ability to function. They also prevent entire communities from accessing health services when they need them the most.”

Despite the challenges, WHO is working tirelessly to support the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health in maintaining essential health services. Emergency medical supplies have been airlifted from WHO’s logistics hub in Dubai to Beirut, enough to treat an estimated 100,000 patients. WHO is also coordinating efforts to equip blood banks, strengthen surgical trauma capacities, and establish trauma centers within existing hospitals.

The organization is calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the attacks on healthcare. “Health care should be protected at all times,” emphasized Dr. Balkhy. “Peace is the only solution.”