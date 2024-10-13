Weather Forecast for Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon: October 13, 14, and 15, 2024

As we move deeper into autumn, residents of Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon will experience a range of fall weather conditions, from brisk mornings to partly cloudy skies. Over the next three days, temperatures will remain cool, with light winds and a chance of rain showers. Below is a comprehensive weather forecast for October 13, 14, and 15, 2024, including current conditions, wardrobe suggestions, and some interesting weather trivia.

Current Conditions (Vermilion Bay, Dryden, Wabigoon)

As of the morning of October 13, 2024, the region is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a current temperature of 7°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1015 hPa and steady, indicating stable weather for most of the day.

Sunrise and Sunset Times:

October 13 : Sunrise at 7:27 AM, Sunset at 6:39 PM

: Sunrise at 7:27 AM, Sunset at 6:39 PM October 14 : Sunrise at 7:29 AM, Sunset at 6:37 PM

: Sunrise at 7:29 AM, Sunset at 6:37 PM October 15: Sunrise at 7:30 AM, Sunset at 6:35 PM

Weather Forecast for Vermilion Bay, Dryden, and Wabigoon

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated showers in the early afternoon. Winds will increase to 20 km/h from the northwest. Temperatures will peak at 11°C during the day.

: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of isolated showers in the early afternoon. Winds will increase to 20 km/h from the northwest. Temperatures will peak at during the day. Nighttime: Skies will clear by the evening, leading to cool temperatures overnight. Expect lows to dip to 1°C, with a light frost possible. Winds will ease to 5 km/h.

October 14, 2024

Daytime : A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 10°C . Winds will remain light, coming from the northwest at 10-15 km/h , making for a crisp but pleasant fall day.

: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of . Winds will remain light, coming from the northwest at , making for a crisp but pleasant fall day. Nighttime: Clouds will increase overnight, bringing the chance of light rain. Lows will hover around 3°C, and winds will remain calm.

October 15, 2024

Daytime : Overcast skies will dominate the day, with a 30% chance of rain showers in the morning. Temperatures will reach a high of 9°C , with winds shifting to the west at 15 km/h .

: Overcast skies will dominate the day, with a in the morning. Temperatures will reach a high of , with winds shifting to the west at . Nighttime: Conditions will clear by the evening, and temperatures will drop to 0°C, bringing the potential for a frost in the early morning hours of October 16.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With cool temperatures throughout the day and even colder evenings, it’s essential to layer up for comfort. During the day, medium-weight jackets will be sufficient for the brisk temperatures, but by night, you’ll want to add heavier coats, gloves, and scarves to fend off the colder air, especially with frost expected on October 13th and 15th. Waterproof jackets may come in handy on October 15th if the showers arrive as forecasted.

Weather Trivia

Dryden holds the record for the earliest autumn snowfall in the region, which occurred on October 12, 1976, when a sudden storm dropped 7 cm of snow. While no snow is in the forecast for this year, the cold nights remind us that winter is just around the corner in Northwestern Ontario.