Weather Forecast for Terrace Bay: October 13, 14, and 15, 2024

As mid-October settles in, Terrace Bay will experience the crisp fall weather typical of the region, with a mix of cloudy skies, periods of sunshine, and a chance of rain showers. The cooler temperatures and brisk winds will make for frosty mornings, and early winter-like conditions may arrive soon. Below is a detailed weather forecast for October 13, 14, and 15, 2024, including wardrobe recommendations and some interesting weather trivia.

Current Conditions (Terrace Bay)

As of the morning of October 13, 2024, Terrace Bay is experiencing partly cloudy skies, with a temperature of 8°C. Winds are light, blowing from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1015 hPa, indicating calm but cool conditions.

Sunrise and Sunset Times:

October 13 : Sunrise at 7:43 AM, Sunset at 6:52 PM

: Sunrise at 7:43 AM, Sunset at 6:52 PM October 14 : Sunrise at 7:45 AM, Sunset at 6:50 PM

: Sunrise at 7:45 AM, Sunset at 6:50 PM October 15: Sunrise at 7:46 AM, Sunset at 6:48 PM

Terrace Bay Weather Forecast

October 13, 2024

Daytime : The day will begin partly cloudy, with periods of sunshine and a slight 20% chance of light showers in the afternoon. Winds will pick up to 15 km/h from the northwest, with temperatures reaching a high of 11°C .

: The day will begin partly cloudy, with periods of sunshine and a slight in the afternoon. Winds will pick up to from the northwest, with temperatures reaching a high of . Nighttime: Skies will clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop to 1°C, with light winds from the north at 5 km/h. Frost is likely in the early morning.

October 14, 2024

Daytime : Mostly sunny skies will dominate, with occasional clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at 10°C , with light northwest winds at 10 km/h . Expect a crisp fall day.

: Mostly sunny skies will dominate, with occasional clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will peak at , with light northwest winds at . Expect a crisp fall day. Nighttime: Cloud cover will increase overnight, and temperatures will drop to 2°C. Winds will remain light, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 10%.

October 15, 2024

Daytime : Overcast skies with a 30% chance of light rain showers during the morning and early afternoon. The high will be around 9°C , with winds shifting to the west at 12 km/h .

: Overcast skies with a during the morning and early afternoon. The high will be around , with winds shifting to the west at . Nighttime: Skies will clear after the rain passes, with temperatures dropping to 0°C. Frost is expected by early morning on October 16th.

Wardrobe Suggestions

As temperatures fluctuate between cool and cold, layered clothing will be key for comfort in Terrace Bay. During the day, a medium-weight jacket will suffice, but for nighttime, heavier coats, scarves, gloves, and hats are recommended to combat the frosty temperatures. Keep rain gear handy for October 15th, when showers are expected, and be prepared for colder mornings with frost.

Weather Trivia

Terrace Bay is no stranger to early winter weather. On October 15, 1989, the town experienced its first major snowfall of the season, with 7 cm of snow accumulating overnight. While no snow is forecast this year, the frosty conditions remind residents that winter is just around the corner.