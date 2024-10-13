Weather Forecast for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake: October 13, 14, and 15, 2024

As mid-October arrives, Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake will experience typical fall weather, with cooler temperatures and a mix of cloudy skies and sunny breaks. Frosty mornings and potential showers are expected, reminding us that winter is not far off. Below is a comprehensive weather forecast for both communities, including current conditions, barometric pressure, winds, wardrobe suggestions, and weather trivia.

Current Conditions (Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake)

The region is currently experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 6°C. Winds are light, coming from the northwest at 12 km/h. The barometric pressure is holding steady at 1017 hPa, indicating calm conditions, though some changes are expected in the days ahead.

Sunrise and Sunset Times:

October 13 : Sunrise at 7:26 AM, Sunset at 6:37 PM

: Sunrise at 7:26 AM, Sunset at 6:37 PM October 14 : Sunrise at 7:28 AM, Sunset at 6:35 PM

: Sunrise at 7:28 AM, Sunset at 6:35 PM October 15: Sunrise at 7:29 AM, Sunset at 6:33 PM

Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake Weather Forecast

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures peaking at 10°C . Winds will remain light from the northwest at 15 km/h . There is a 20% chance of isolated showers in the late afternoon, but most areas should stay dry.

: Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures peaking at . Winds will remain light from the northwest at . There is a in the late afternoon, but most areas should stay dry. Nighttime: Skies will clear by evening, with temperatures dropping to 0°C. Light frost is expected overnight. Winds will ease, making for a chilly but calm night.

October 14, 2024

Daytime : The day will start clear, with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will reach 9°C , with light northwest winds of 10-15 km/h . By the afternoon, some cloud cover will move in, but no significant precipitation is expected.

: The day will start clear, with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will reach , with light northwest winds of . By the afternoon, some cloud cover will move in, but no significant precipitation is expected. Nighttime: Cloudy skies will return during the night, bringing a 30% chance of light showers. Lows will fall to 2°C, and winds will remain light.

October 15, 2024

Daytime : Overcast skies are expected for much of the day, with a high of 8°C . Winds will shift to the west at 15-20 km/h , bringing slightly cooler air. A 40% chance of rain showers is forecasted, particularly in the morning hours.

: Overcast skies are expected for much of the day, with a high of . Winds will shift to the west at , bringing slightly cooler air. A is forecasted, particularly in the morning hours. Nighttime: Conditions will clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to -1°C, and frost likely forming by the early morning of October 16th.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Over the next few days, temperatures will range from cool to cold, especially during the evenings and early mornings. Medium-weight jackets will be appropriate during the daytime, but heavier coats, scarves, gloves, and hats will be essential during the nights as frost is expected. Keep rain gear handy for October 15th, when showers are most likely.

Weather Trivia

Both Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake are no strangers to early fall snowfalls. On October 13, 1984, Sioux Lookout received 5 cm of snow, marking one of the earliest significant snowfalls in the area. While no snow is forecasted for this period, the cool temperatures suggest it won’t be long before winter begins to show itself.