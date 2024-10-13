Weather Forecast for Fort Frances and Atikokan: October 13, 14, and 15, 2024

As mid-October settles in, Fort Frances and Atikokan will experience cool, fall-like weather over the next three days. A mix of sunny periods, cooler temperatures, and the possibility of showers in the area will define the forecast. The region will experience brisk winds, especially in the afternoons, and cooler overnight lows that may bring frost.

Current Conditions (Fort Frances and Atikokan)

The region is currently under partly cloudy skies, with a temperature of 8°C. Winds are light, blowing from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is steady at 1016 hPa, indicating calm and stable weather for now.

Sunrise and Sunset Times:

October 13 : Sunrise at 7:31 AM, Sunset at 6:40 PM

: Sunrise at 7:31 AM, Sunset at 6:40 PM October 14 : Sunrise at 7:33 AM, Sunset at 6:38 PM

: Sunrise at 7:33 AM, Sunset at 6:38 PM October 15: Sunrise at 7:34 AM, Sunset at 6:36 PM

Fort Frances and Atikokan Weather Forecast

October 13, 2024

Daytime : The day will start with partly cloudy skies, becoming more overcast as the day progresses. Temperatures will reach a high of 12°C . Winds will increase from the northwest at 15-20 km/h , which will bring a cool breeze throughout the day. There is a 20% chance of light showers late in the afternoon.

: The day will start with partly cloudy skies, becoming more overcast as the day progresses. Temperatures will reach a high of . Winds will increase from the northwest at , which will bring a cool breeze throughout the day. There is a late in the afternoon. Nighttime: Skies will clear, leading to cooler temperatures. The low will drop to 1°C, with light frost likely forming overnight. Winds will diminish to 5 km/h.

October 14, 2024

Daytime : Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 11°C . Winds will come from the northwest at 10 km/h , making for a crisp and calm autumn day.

: Mostly sunny skies with a few clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach . Winds will come from the northwest at , making for a crisp and calm autumn day. Nighttime: Cloud cover will increase by late evening, and the temperature will drop to 3°C. There is a 30% chance of light showers during the night, with light winds remaining steady.

October 15, 2024

Daytime : Overcast skies with periods of rain, especially in the morning. Temperatures will peak at 10°C . Winds will shift to the west at 15 km/h , bringing cooler air.

: Overcast skies with periods of rain, especially in the morning. Temperatures will peak at . Winds will shift to the west at , bringing cooler air. Nighttime: The rain will clear out by evening, and temperatures will fall to 0°C, bringing the risk of frost again as we head into the night.

Wardrobe Suggestions

For the next few days in Fort Frances and Atikokan, layering will be key. During the daytime, medium-weight jackets should be sufficient for most outdoor activities, but as temperatures cool in the evening and frost is expected, heavier coats, scarves, and gloves will be needed. Keep rain gear handy for the potential showers on October 15th.

Weather Trivia

Fort Frances experienced one of its earliest fall snowfalls on October 14, 1979, when 4 cm of snow blanketed the area. While no snow is expected this year, the frosty mornings are a reminder that winter weather is fast approaching in Northern Ontario.