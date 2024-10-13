Weather Forecast for Armstrong, Ontario: October 13, 14, and 15, 2024

As October progresses, Armstrong will experience classic fall weather over the next few days. Expect cooler temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and the chance for some light rain. Overnight lows will bring frosty mornings, signaling that winter is not far off. Below is a comprehensive weather forecast for October 13, 14, and 15, 2024, including wardrobe suggestions and interesting weather trivia.

Current Conditions (Armstrong, Ontario)

Armstrong is currently under mostly cloudy skies, with a temperature of 7°C. Winds are light, blowing from the northwest at 8 km/h. The barometric pressure is at 1014 hPa, holding steady and indicating stable conditions for the time being.

Sunrise and Sunset Times:

October 13 : Sunrise at 7:35 AM, Sunset at 6:44 PM

: Sunrise at 7:35 AM, Sunset at 6:44 PM October 14 : Sunrise at 7:37 AM, Sunset at 6:42 PM

: Sunrise at 7:37 AM, Sunset at 6:42 PM October 15: Sunrise at 7:38 AM, Sunset at 6:40 PM

Armstrong Weather Forecast

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Expect partly cloudy skies with sunny intervals. Temperatures will rise to a high of 10°C . Winds will come from the northwest at 15 km/h , bringing a cool breeze throughout the day. There is a slight 20% chance of light rain in the afternoon.

: Expect partly cloudy skies with sunny intervals. Temperatures will rise to a high of . Winds will come from the northwest at , bringing a cool breeze throughout the day. There is a slight in the afternoon. Nighttime: Skies will clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to 0°C, bringing the possibility of frost in the early morning. Winds will diminish to 5 km/h.

October 14, 2024

Daytime : The day will start mostly sunny with a few clouds later in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach 9°C . Winds will continue from the northwest at 10 km/h , providing a crisp fall day.

: The day will start mostly sunny with a few clouds later in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach . Winds will continue from the northwest at , providing a crisp fall day. Nighttime: Increasing cloud cover will move in overnight, with a low temperature of 2°C. Winds will remain calm, and the chance of rain is low at 10%.

October 15, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy skies will dominate the day, with a 30% chance of light rain showers in the morning and early afternoon. The high will reach 8°C , and winds will shift to the west at 12 km/h .

: Cloudy skies will dominate the day, with a showers in the morning and early afternoon. The high will reach , and winds will shift to the west at . Nighttime: The skies will clear again by evening, with temperatures dropping to -1°C, bringing another chance for frost early on October 16.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Armstrong residents should prepare for cool and crisp fall weather. During the day, medium-weight jackets will be necessary, but heavier coats, scarves, and gloves will be required for the colder evenings and early mornings, especially as frost is expected on both October 13th and 15th. Keep rain gear handy for October 15th, when showers are expected in the morning.

Weather Trivia

Armstrong holds a historical weather record for its first measurable October snowfall on October 13, 1983, when 5 cm of snow fell, marking an early start to winter that year. While snow isn’t in the forecast for this period, the cool temperatures are a reminder of how quickly the weather can change in Northern Ontario.