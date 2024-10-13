Thunder Bay Weather and Lake Superior West Marine Forecast: October 13, 14, and 15, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As we approach mid-October, Thunder Bay is experiencing cool and rainy conditions, with a mix of showers, overcast skies, and chilly temperatures over the next few days. The weather will progressively clear as we move into Tuesday, though frost is expected overnight.

On Lake Superior West, boaters should be aware of a strong wind warning in effect and increasing wave activity.

Current Conditions (Thunder Bay)

As of 8:00 AM on Sunday, October 13, 2024, light rain is falling in Thunder Bay. The temperature is 9°C, and the barometric pressure is 101.2 kPa and falling, signaling unstable weather ahead. Winds are from the east at 28 km/h, gusting to 38 km/h, with humidity at 67%. Visibility is still decent at 32 km.

Thunder Bay Weather Forecast

October 13, 2024 (Sunday)

Daytime : Cloudy with a 60% chance of showers this morning. Winds will continue from the east at 30 km/h , diminishing in the afternoon. The temperature will reach a high of 10°C .

October 14, 2024 (Monday)

Daytime : Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers . Winds will shift to the northeast at 20 km/h by the afternoon. The high temperature will only reach 6°C .

October 15, 2024 (Tuesday)

Daytime : Sunny skies will return, and the temperature will rise to 9°C . Winds will remain light.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the chilly conditions and potential for rain and flurries, layered clothing will be essential. For daytime outings, medium-weight jackets and waterproof gear will be necessary, especially with the showers expected. As temperatures drop overnight, heavier coats, along with hats and gloves, will be crucial to stay warm, particularly with frost expected on both October 14th and 15th.

Lake Superior West Marine Forecast

Winds:

Today : Winds will start at east 10 knots , increasing to east 15 knots early this morning and then to east 20 knots near noon. By this evening, winds will back to northeast 20 knots , before diminishing to northeast 15 knots overnight.

Waves:

Today : Waves will be 0.5 metres or less , building to 0.5 to 1 metre this morning and increasing to 1.5 metres by this afternoon.

Weather & Visibility:

Today and Tonight: Scattered showers are expected overnight and into Monday morning. Visibility may be reduced during periods of heavier rain.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s weather in October often brings an early taste of winter. On October 13, 1976, the city experienced an early snowstorm that dropped 10 cm of snow overnight. While no snow is expected this year, the frosty mornings and potential for flurries remind residents that winter is just around the corner.