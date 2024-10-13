Kenora Weather and Marine Forecast for Lake of the Woods: October 13, 14, and 15, 2024

KENORA – WEATHER – As mid-October approaches, the fall season fully sets in across Kenora and the surrounding area, including the beautiful Lake of the Woods. Over the next three days, the region will experience a range of fall weather conditions, from cool breezes and showers to clear skies and cooler temperatures in the evenings.

Here is your detailed weather and marine forecast for Kenora and Lake of the Woods, along with wardrobe suggestions and some weather trivia.

All the best to you and your family for Thanksgiving.

Current Conditions (Kenora)

Kenora is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a current temperature of 8°C. The barometric pressure is steady at 1011 hPa, indicating stable but cool conditions, though changes are expected soon. Winds are light, coming from the northwest at 10 km/h.

Sunrise and Sunset Times:

October 13 : Sunrise at 7:29 AM, Sunset at 6:40 PM

: Sunrise at 7:29 AM, Sunset at 6:40 PM October 14 : Sunrise at 7:31 AM, Sunset at 6:38 PM

: Sunrise at 7:31 AM, Sunset at 6:38 PM October 15: Sunrise at 7:32 AM, Sunset at 6:36 PM

Kenora Weather Forecast

October 13, 2024

Daytime : The day will start mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain showers by mid-morning. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, increasing to 30 km/h by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 11°C .

: The day will start mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain showers by mid-morning. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, increasing to 30 km/h by the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of . Nighttime: Skies will begin to clear after sunset, with temperatures dropping to 2°C. Winds will ease to 15 km/h from the northwest, but expect cooler conditions overnight, possibly leading to light frost.

October 14, 2024

Daytime : Clear skies will dominate much of the day, with a high of 10°C . Winds will continue from the northwest at 15-20 km/h, providing a crisp but sunny fall day.

: Clear skies will dominate much of the day, with a high of . Winds will continue from the northwest at 15-20 km/h, providing a crisp but sunny fall day. Nighttime: Clouds will increase overnight, and temperatures will fall to around 3°C, but no precipitation is expected. Winds will remain light.

October 15, 2024

Daytime : Partly cloudy skies with periods of sunshine are expected. Temperatures will rise to 12°C during the day, and winds will shift to the west at 10 km/h, making for a relatively calm and pleasant day.

: Partly cloudy skies with periods of sunshine are expected. Temperatures will rise to during the day, and winds will shift to the west at 10 km/h, making for a relatively calm and pleasant day. Nighttime: Clear skies will return, and the temperature will dip to 1°C overnight, bringing the possibility of frost early in the morning.

Marine Forecast for Lake of the Woods

October 13, 2024

Winds : Northwest at 20-30 km/h, creating some light chop on the lake, with wave heights reaching 0.5 to 1 meter .

: Northwest at 20-30 km/h, creating some light chop on the lake, with wave heights reaching . Conditions: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of light rain in the morning. Boaters should be aware of choppier conditions due to the stronger winds.

October 14, 2024

Winds : Northwest at 15 km/h, with wave heights around 0.3 to 0.5 meters .

: Northwest at 15 km/h, with wave heights around . Conditions: Clear skies and calm waters will make for ideal boating conditions, though it will remain cool.

October 15, 2024

Winds : West at 10 km/h, with very calm water conditions and wave heights below 0.3 meters .

: West at 10 km/h, with very calm water conditions and wave heights below . Conditions: Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures, making for a smooth day on the lake.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Over the next few days in Kenora, you’ll want to prepare for cooler weather, especially in the mornings and evenings. Medium-weight jackets will be necessary during the day, while heavier coats, scarves, and gloves will be needed for the chilly nights, particularly with frost possible on October 13th and 15th. Layers are recommended, as daytime temperatures will remain mild, but the wind will add to the chill, especially near the lake.

Weather Trivia

Kenora has seen some significant fall weather over the years. On October 13, 1985, the area experienced its first significant snowfall of the season, with nearly 5 cm of snow covering the ground. While no snow is expected this year, the cool weather is a reminder that winter is not far off in Northwestern Ontario.