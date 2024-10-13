Comprehensive Weather Report for Northern Ontario Communities: October 11, 12, and 13, 2024

As mid-October approaches, the communities of Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Landsdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat will experience cooler fall weather with clear skies, frosty nights, and potential rain showers by the end of the forecast period. Here’s a detailed weather outlook for each community over the next three days, along with wardrobe suggestions and weather trivia.
Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly cloudy skies with sunny breaks. High of 8°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clear skies, temperatures dropping to -1°C with light frost. Winds easing to 5 km/h.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Sunny, high of 7°C. Light winds at 10 km/h from the northwest.
- Nighttime: Increasing cloud cover, low of 2°C. Winds calm.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 6°C, winds from the west at 20 km/h.
- Nighttime: Rain clearing, low of 0°C with frost likely.
Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Cloudy skies with a high of 6°C. Winds northwest at 20 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clearing skies, low of -2°C with frost expected. Winds diminishing to 10 km/h.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Sunny with scattered clouds, high of 5°C. Winds light from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Cloud cover increasing overnight, low of 1°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast with light rain in the afternoon, 40% chance. High of 4°C, winds from the west at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clearing skies, low of -1°C.
Fort Hope (Eabametoong)
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Partly cloudy skies, high of 8°C. Winds northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clear skies, low of 0°C with frost. Winds calming to 5 km/h.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Mainly sunny with a high of 7°C. Winds light from the northwest at 10 km/h.
- Nighttime: Increasing cloud cover, low of 2°C. Winds light.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast skies with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 6°C, winds shifting to the west at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clouds clearing, low of 0°C.
Sachigo Lake
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly cloudy with some sunny intervals, high of 7°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clear and cold, with temperatures dropping to -1°C. Winds light at 5 km/h.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Mainly sunny with occasional clouds, high of 6°C. Winds light from the northwest.
- Nighttime: Increasing clouds overnight, low of 2°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 5°C, winds from the west at 20 km/h.
- Nighttime: Rain clearing, low of -1°C.
KI (Big Trout Lake)
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly cloudy with a high of 7°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clear skies, low of 0°C. Frost is expected overnight.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Sunny with light winds from the northwest, high of 6°C.
- Nighttime: Cloudy overnight, with a low of 2°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 6°C.
- Nighttime: Skies clearing, low of 0°C with a chance of frost.
Sandy Lake
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Partly cloudy skies, high of 8°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Skies clearing with temperatures falling to -1°C and light frost expected.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly sunny with a high of 7°C. Winds light at 10 km/h.
- Nighttime: Cloud cover increasing overnight, low of 2°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast with rain likely in the afternoon, 40% chance. High of 6°C. Winds from the west at 20 km/h.
- Nighttime: Rain clearing, low of 0°C with frost.
Cat Lake
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly cloudy with a high of 8°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clear and cool, with a low of -1°C.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly sunny, high of 7°C. Winds light from the northwest.
- Nighttime: Increasing clouds, low of 2°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast with a 30% chance of light rain in the afternoon. High of 6°C.
- Nighttime: Skies clearing, low of 0°C.
Kasabonika Lake
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Partly cloudy skies, high of 7°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clear skies, low of -1°C.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly sunny, high of 6°C. Light winds from the northwest.
- Nighttime: Increasing clouds, low of 2°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 6°C.
- Nighttime: Clear skies returning, low of 0°C.
Neskantaga (Landsdowne House)
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly cloudy skies, high of 8°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clear skies, low of -1°C with frost likely.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly sunny with occasional clouds, high of 7°C.
- Nighttime: Cloudy overnight, low of 2°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast with a 40% chance of rain. High of 6°C, winds from the west at 20 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clearing by late evening, low of 0°C.
Summer Beaver
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly cloudy with a high of 7°C. Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clear and cool, with temperatures dropping to -1°C.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Sunny with some clouds later in the day, high of 6°C.
- Nighttime: Increasing clouds, low of 2°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast with light rain in the afternoon, 40% chance. High of 5°C, winds from the west at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Skies clearing, low of 0°C with frost possible.
Peawanuck
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Partly cloudy, high of 6°C. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clearing skies, low of -2°C.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Sunny with scattered clouds, high of 5°C.
- Nighttime: Increasing cloud cover, low of 1°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Cloudy with rain showers likely, 40% chance. High of 4°C, winds from the west at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clearing skies, low of -1°C.
Attawapiskat
October 11, 2024
- Daytime: Mostly cloudy skies, high of 6°C. Winds northwest at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Skies clearing, with temperatures dropping to -1°C.
October 12, 2024
- Daytime: Mainly sunny, with a high of 5°C. Winds light from the northwest.
- Nighttime: Increasing clouds, low of 2°C.
October 13, 2024
- Daytime: Overcast skies with light rain, 40% chance. High of 5°C, winds from the west at 15 km/h.
- Nighttime: Clouds clearing, low of 0°C with frost likely.
Wardrobe Suggestions
As the weather in Northern Ontario remains cool and crisp, residents should be prepared for frosty mornings and chilly evenings. Layering will be key, with medium-weight jackets needed during the day and heavier coats, scarves, and gloves required at night. Frost is expected on October 11th and 13th in many areas, so heavier outerwear may be necessary. Keep rain gear handy for the showers expected on October 13th.
Weather Trivia
The communities of Northern Ontario have a long history of early autumn snowfalls. On October 12, 1985, Fort Severn recorded its earliest measurable snowfall with 7 cm of snow, marking the beginning of a cold and snowy winter that year.