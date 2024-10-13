Comprehensive Weather Report for Northern Ontario Communities: October 11, 12, and 13, 2024

As mid-October approaches, the communities of Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Landsdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat will experience cooler fall weather with clear skies, frosty nights, and potential rain showers by the end of the forecast period. Here’s a detailed weather outlook for each community over the next three days, along with wardrobe suggestions and weather trivia.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Mostly cloudy skies with sunny breaks. High of 8°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Sunny, high of 7°C . Light winds at 10 km/h from the northwest.

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 6°C , winds from the west at 20 km/h .

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy skies with a high of 6°C . Winds northwest at 20 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Sunny with scattered clouds, high of 5°C . Winds light from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast with light rain in the afternoon, 40% chance . High of 4°C , winds from the west at 15 km/h .

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Partly cloudy skies, high of 8°C . Winds northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Mainly sunny with a high of 7°C . Winds light from the northwest at 10 km/h .

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast skies with a 40% chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 6°C , winds shifting to the west at 15 km/h .

Sachigo Lake

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Mostly cloudy with some sunny intervals, high of 7°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Mainly sunny with occasional clouds, high of 6°C . Winds light from the northwest.

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 5°C , winds from the west at 20 km/h .

KI (Big Trout Lake)

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Mostly cloudy with a high of 7°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Sunny with light winds from the northwest, high of 6°C .

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 6°C .

Sandy Lake

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Partly cloudy skies, high of 8°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Mostly sunny with a high of 7°C . Winds light at 10 km/h .

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast with rain likely in the afternoon, 40% chance . High of 6°C . Winds from the west at 20 km/h .

Cat Lake

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Mostly cloudy with a high of 8°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Mostly sunny, high of 7°C . Winds light from the northwest.

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast with a 30% chance of light rain in the afternoon. High of 6°C .

Kasabonika Lake

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Partly cloudy skies, high of 7°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Mostly sunny, high of 6°C . Light winds from the northwest.

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast with a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 6°C .

Neskantaga (Landsdowne House)

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Mostly cloudy skies, high of 8°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Mostly sunny with occasional clouds, high of 7°C .

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast with a 40% chance of rain . High of 6°C , winds from the west at 20 km/h .

Summer Beaver

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Mostly cloudy with a high of 7°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Sunny with some clouds later in the day, high of 6°C .

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast with light rain in the afternoon, 40% chance . High of 5°C , winds from the west at 15 km/h .

Peawanuck

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Partly cloudy, high of 6°C . Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Sunny with scattered clouds, high of 5°C .

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Cloudy with rain showers likely, 40% chance . High of 4°C , winds from the west at 15 km/h .

Attawapiskat

October 11, 2024

Daytime : Mostly cloudy skies, high of 6°C . Winds northwest at 15 km/h .

October 12, 2024

Daytime : Mainly sunny, with a high of 5°C . Winds light from the northwest.

October 13, 2024

Daytime : Overcast skies with light rain, 40% chance . High of 5°C , winds from the west at 15 km/h .

Wardrobe Suggestions

As the weather in Northern Ontario remains cool and crisp, residents should be prepared for frosty mornings and chilly evenings. Layering will be key, with medium-weight jackets needed during the day and heavier coats, scarves, and gloves required at night. Frost is expected on October 11th and 13th in many areas, so heavier outerwear may be necessary. Keep rain gear handy for the showers expected on October 13th.

Weather Trivia

The communities of Northern Ontario have a long history of early autumn snowfalls. On October 12, 1985, Fort Severn recorded its earliest measurable snowfall with 7 cm of snow, marking the beginning of a cold and snowy winter that year.