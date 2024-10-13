Bombers Struggle to Break Through as Miners Strike Gold in 4-1 Loss

The Sioux Lookout Bombers are still searching for that elusive offensive spark this season, and it was on full display again as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the Red Lake Miners. Despite several golden chances, none of the Bombers have cracked the league’s top 20 scorers, and the team is averaging 3.1 goals against per game. Giving up the first goal in six of nine games hasn’t helped either.

It didn’t take long for the Miners to pounce. Just four minutes into the first period, a clean offensive zone faceoff win from Corbyn Demchuk found its way to former Bomber Nathan Dann. He shifted to the slot and fired a beauty past Matthew Spencer-Dahl on the glove side. The Bombers had opportunities but couldn’t solve Miners’ netminder Trent Boryszczuk. Red Lake’s Landon van Engelen capitalized on an odd-man rush at 13:51, doubling the Miners’ lead to 2-0 heading into the break.

The second period started just as rough for the Bombers, as Bryson Carlyle slipped one through heavy traffic to extend Red Lake’s lead to 3-0. Sioux Lookout finally broke through on the power play at 15:23, when Garren Voisey’s point shot was tipped home by Owen Riffel, marking his first goal of the season.

In the third, the physical play ramped up. Scrambles in front of the net turned into scrums, and at 12:16, tensions exploded. Miners’ goalie Trent Boryszczuk swiped at Riffel after a heated net-front battle, triggering a full-blown melee. The dust settled with 18 penalty minutes and game misconducts for both Riffel and Gabe Tanton. Carlyle put the game to bed with his second goal, a powerplay marker at 17:29.

Landon van Engelen, whose first-period goal proved to be the game-winner, earned the game’s third star. Owen Riffel, getting his first of the season, took the second star. But it was Nathan Dann, with a goal and two assists, who skated away with the first star honors.