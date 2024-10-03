Two Individuals Charged with Impaired Driving and Refusal to Comply Following Two Separate Traffic Incidents

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – On October 2, 2024, officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to two separate incidents involving impaired driving in the city. These incidents highlight the continued danger of impaired driving on Ontario’s roads and serve as a reminder of the severe consequences associated with this offense.

Incident 1: Highway 61 Collision Involving Impaired Driver

At approximately 6:47 a.m. on October 2nd, officers were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision along Highway 61, near Arthur Street, within Thunder Bay. Upon investigating the scene, officers determined that one of the drivers involved had been consuming alcoholic beverages. The individual was arrested and taken to the police detachment for further testing.

As a result, Leonard BEAVER, 42, of Webequie First Nation, was charged with the following offenses:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Mr. Beaver has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on November 6, 2024.

Incident 2: Refusal to Comply During Traffic Stop

Later that day, at approximately 4:13 p.m., officers from the Thunder Bay OPP and the Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle along Highway 11-17. During the stop, the driver refused to provide a breath sample for an approved screening device (ASD).

As a result of the investigation, Michael VLASSOFF, 37, of Thunder Bay, was charged with the following offenses:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Failure to comply with probation order

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Mr. Vlassoff has been released from custody and is also scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on November 6, 2024.

Impaired Driving Charges Explained

In Ontario, impaired driving charges apply when someone operates a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or refuses to comply with testing demands by police officers. The charges and their penalties are serious, designed to prevent dangerous driving behavior and keep roadways safe.

Operation While Impaired: This charge applies when a driver operates a vehicle with their blood alcohol concentration (BAC) over 80 mg per 100 mL of blood or when impaired by drugs, including cannabis. Refusal to Comply with a Demand: If a driver refuses to provide a breath or blood sample when requested by police, they can be charged with refusal to comply, which carries the same penalties as driving under the influence.

Penalties for impaired driving can include:

Immediate suspension of your driver’s license.

Fines starting at $1,000.

Vehicle impoundment.

Jail time for repeat offenses.

A criminal record, which can have lifelong consequences.

The High Costs of Impaired Driving

Impaired driving isn’t just a criminal offense—it also comes with significant personal, financial, and social costs. These costs include:

Legal Fees : Defending an impaired driving charge can cost thousands of dollars, even for a first offense.

: Defending an impaired driving charge can cost thousands of dollars, even for a first offense. Increased Insurance Rates : A conviction will drastically increase your insurance premiums, sometimes by 100% or more.

: A conviction will drastically increase your insurance premiums, sometimes by 100% or more. Loss of Employment : Certain jobs, particularly those involving driving, may be unavailable to individuals with a criminal record.

: Certain jobs, particularly those involving driving, may be unavailable to individuals with a criminal record. Civil Lawsuits : If an impaired driver causes a crash, they may be held liable in civil court, facing lawsuits and damage claims.

: If an impaired driver causes a crash, they may be held liable in civil court, facing lawsuits and damage claims. Fines and Costs: Beyond court-imposed fines, impaired drivers often must pay for rehabilitation programs, license reinstatement, and the installation of ignition interlock devices.

Tips from MADD Canada to Prevent Impaired Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada offers valuable advice for preventing impaired driving, ensuring safer roads for everyone:

Plan Ahead: If you know you’ll be drinking, arrange for a safe way home in advance. Use a designated driver, call a rideshare service, or use public transportation. Don’t Drive: Even small amounts of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to drive. If you feel impaired, don’t take the risk—stay over at a friend’s house or wait until you’re sober. Intervene: Don’t let friends or family members drive if they’re impaired. Offer alternatives, such as arranging for a taxi or rideshare service. Be Aware of Others: If you see a potentially impaired driver on the road, call 911. Reporting impaired drivers can prevent accidents and save lives. Secure Your Vehicle: Prevent impaired individuals from getting behind the wheel by securing your car keys when necessary.

OPP’s Commitment to Road Safety

The OPP remains committed to protecting all who use Ontario’s roadways. If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, report it immediately by calling 911 in an emergency. For non-emergency concerns, including aggressive or careless driving, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

As demonstrated by these recent incidents, impaired driving remains a serious issue in Thunder Bay and across Ontario. The consequences are not only legal and financial, but they also pose a risk to everyone on the road. By planning ahead and making responsible choices, we can all help reduce the dangers of impaired driving.