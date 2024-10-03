October 3, 2024: Weather Report for Northern Ontario First Nations Communities

BEARSKIN LAKE – Weather – Fall is fully settling into Northern Ontario, bringing colder temperatures and varying weather conditions to the region’s First Nations communities. This detailed weather report covers Marten Falls, Bearskin Lake, Kasabonika, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, and Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn). Residents can expect cool, overcast days, a chance of light snow or rain in some areas, and chilly nights with frost.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Marten Falls, Ontario

Current Conditions : Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure reading of 1014 hPa, indicating cool but steady conditions.

: Mostly cloudy with a temperature of 5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure reading of 1014 hPa, indicating cool but steady conditions. October 3-5 Forecast : October 3 : Cloudy skies will persist through the day, with a high of 6°C. Winds will remain light at 10-15 km/h from the northwest. Overnight lows will drop to 1°C, with a chance of frost. October 4 : Expect overcast skies with a 30% chance of light rain or snow flurries in the afternoon as temperatures remain around 4°C. Winds will pick up slightly to 20 km/h. Overnight, temperatures will fall to -1°C. October 5 : The skies will clear for a bright, sunny day, but temperatures will remain cool with a high of 5°C. Overnight lows will dip to -3°C, with widespread frost likely.

: Wardrobe Suggestions : Layering is essential for the next few days, with a medium-weight jacket during the day and a heavier coat for the chilly mornings and nights. A hat and gloves will help combat the frost, especially overnight.

: Layering is essential for the next few days, with a medium-weight jacket during the day and a heavier coat for the chilly mornings and nights. A hat and gloves will help combat the frost, especially overnight. Trivia: Marten Falls often experiences its first frosts by late September, and in October 1982, the area saw early snow flurries as temperatures plummeted below freezing.

Bearskin Lake, Ontario

Current Conditions : Cloudy with light winds from the north at 10 km/h and a temperature of 4°C. The barometric pressure is at 1016 hPa, indicating stable but cool weather.

: Cloudy with light winds from the north at 10 km/h and a temperature of 4°C. The barometric pressure is at 1016 hPa, indicating stable but cool weather. October 3-5 Forecast : October 3 : Overcast skies with a high of 5°C. Winds will stay light at 10 km/h from the northwest. Expect an overnight low of 0°C, with frost likely. October 4 : The cloud cover will continue, with a 40% chance of rain or wet snow. The high will be 3°C, and winds will increase to 15-20 km/h. Overnight temperatures will drop to -2°C, with snow flurries possible. October 5 : Clear skies will return, but it will remain cold with a high of 4°C. Winds will be calm, and the night will bring another cold spell, with lows near -4°C and a risk of frost.

: Wardrobe Suggestions : Wear a warm coat and layers during the day, with waterproof gear for the chance of rain or snow on October 4. Hats, gloves, and scarves will be necessary for the colder nights and frost.

: Wear a warm coat and layers during the day, with waterproof gear for the chance of rain or snow on October 4. Hats, gloves, and scarves will be necessary for the colder nights and frost. Trivia: In October 1990, Bearskin Lake saw its first measurable snowfall by mid-October, and the community often experiences cold snaps as early as late September.

Kasabonika, Ontario

Current Conditions : Cloudy with a temperature of 3°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 12 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1017 hPa, indicating stable conditions.

: Cloudy with a temperature of 3°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 12 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1017 hPa, indicating stable conditions. October 3-5 Forecast : October 3 : Expect mostly cloudy skies with a high of 4°C. Winds will remain light at 10-15 km/h. Overnight lows will drop to -1°C, with frost possible. October 4 : The skies will remain overcast with a 40% chance of light snow or rain. Daytime highs will hover around 3°C, with winds increasing to 20 km/h. Overnight, temperatures will fall to -3°C, with snow showers possible. October 5 : Clear skies will return, bringing sunny but cold conditions with a high of 3°C. Winds will calm down, and the overnight temperature will dip to -4°C, leading to widespread frost.

: Wardrobe Suggestions : Be prepared with a heavy coat and layers, especially as temperatures drop below freezing at night. Waterproof gear will be needed for potential rain or snow on October 4.

: Be prepared with a heavy coat and layers, especially as temperatures drop below freezing at night. Waterproof gear will be needed for potential rain or snow on October 4. Trivia: Kasabonika frequently sees its first snow in early October, with measurable snowfalls recorded as early as October 1 in 1987.

Big Trout Lake (KI), Ontario

Current Conditions : Mostly cloudy, 3°C, with light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1015 hPa, signaling calm but cool weather.

: Mostly cloudy, 3°C, with light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1015 hPa, signaling calm but cool weather. October 3-5 Forecast : October 3 : Cloudy with a high of 5°C and light winds at 10-15 km/h. Overnight lows will drop to 0°C, with frost likely. October 4 : Expect overcast skies and a 30% chance of light snow or rain. The high will be 4°C, with winds increasing to 20 km/h. Overnight temperatures will fall to -2°C, with frost possible. October 5 : Clear skies will return, with a high of 5°C. Calm winds and overnight lows of -3°C will bring widespread frost.

: Wardrobe Suggestions : A warm coat, hat, and gloves are necessary for the cold days and frosty nights. Waterproof gear will be needed for the chance of snow or rain on October 4.

: A warm coat, hat, and gloves are necessary for the cold days and frosty nights. Waterproof gear will be needed for the chance of snow or rain on October 4. Trivia: Big Trout Lake (KI) recorded its coldest October temperature of -12°C in 1993, and early snowfall is common, often occurring by mid-October.

Sachigo Lake, Ontario

Current Conditions : Overcast with a temperature of 4°C. Winds are calm from the northwest at 8 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa.

: Overcast with a temperature of 4°C. Winds are calm from the northwest at 8 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. October 3-5 Forecast : October 3 : Mostly cloudy with a high of 5°C and light winds. Expect overnight lows near 0°C with frost likely. October 4 : Overcast skies with a 40% chance of light rain or snow. Highs around 4°C, with winds from the northwest at 15-20 km/h. Overnight temperatures will fall to -2°C, with a chance of light snow. October 5 : Clearer skies with a high of 5°C, but cold overnight with lows near -3°C, leading to frost.

: Wardrobe Suggestions : Bundle up with a warm coat and layers, with waterproof outerwear for October 4. A hat and gloves will be necessary as the nights get colder.

: Bundle up with a warm coat and layers, with waterproof outerwear for October 4. A hat and gloves will be necessary as the nights get colder. Trivia: Sachigo Lake saw its first October snow in 1995, with 5 cm falling by mid-month. Frost frequently arrives in late September.

Sandy Lake, Ontario

Current Conditions : Cloudy skies and a temperature of 5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa.

: Cloudy skies and a temperature of 5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1017 hPa. October 3-5 Forecast : October 3 : Cloudy with a high of 6°C and light winds. Overnight lows will drop to 1°C, with frost possible. October 4 : Overcast with a 30% chance of rain or wet snow. High of 4°C, with northwest winds at 20 km/h. Overnight lows will fall to -2°C, with snow flurries possible. October 5 : Mostly sunny but cold, with a high of 5°C. Overnight lows will reach -3°C, bringing frost.

: Wardrobe Suggestions : Dress warmly in layers, with a waterproof jacket for potential rain or snow. Cold nights will require a heavier coat, hat, and gloves.

: Dress warmly in layers, with a waterproof jacket for potential rain or snow. Cold nights will require a heavier coat, hat, and gloves. Trivia: Sandy Lake saw a record low October temperature of -10°C in 1989, and frost typically arrives by the first week of October.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Ontario

Current Conditions : Overcast with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are calm at 10 km/h from the northwest, and the barometric pressure is 1018 hPa.

: Overcast with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are calm at 10 km/h from the northwest, and the barometric pressure is 1018 hPa. October 3-5 Forecast : October 3 : Mostly cloudy with a high of 3°C and light winds. Overnight lows will drop to -1°C, with frost likely. October 4 : Overcast skies with a 30% chance of light snow. High of 2°C, with winds increasing to 15 km/h from the northwest. Overnight lows will fall to -3°C. October 5 : Clear skies will return, with a high of 2°C. Overnight lows will dip to -4°C, with frost and possibly light snow.

: Wardrobe Suggestions : Heavy coats, hats, and gloves are essential for the colder days and frosty nights. Be prepared for snow on October 4 with waterproof outer layers.

: Heavy coats, hats, and gloves are essential for the colder days and frosty nights. Be prepared for snow on October 4 with waterproof outer layers. Trivia: Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn) experiences some of the coldest fall temperatures in Ontario, with early October often bringing the first significant snowfall. In 1990, the community saw 10 cm of snow by mid-October.

Summary of Conditions:

Northern Ontario’s First Nations communities are experiencing typical early October weather, with cool days, cloudy skies, and the possibility of light snow or rain in some areas. Frost will be a concern across the region, especially during the nights, as temperatures drop below freezing. Clearer skies are expected by October 5, though the chill will remain.

Wardrobe Recap:

October 3 : Medium-weight jacket, with heavier outerwear for early morning and evening.

: Medium-weight jacket, with heavier outerwear for early morning and evening. October 4 : Waterproof jacket and boots for the chance of rain or snow, with warm layers underneath.

: Waterproof jacket and boots for the chance of rain or snow, with warm layers underneath. October 5: Heavy coats, hats, and gloves for the cold and frosty conditions.

Prepare for the chill of fall as temperatures drop, and be ready for early frost and possible snow across these Northern Ontario communities!