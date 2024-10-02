Weather Forecast for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake: October 2-5, 2024

Northern Ontario is settling into full autumn mode with cooler temperatures, cloudy skies, and occasional rain. Here’s a detailed look at the weather for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake over the next few days:
Sioux Lookout
- October 2, 2024:
- Current Temperature: 13°C
- Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers.
- Wind: West at 20 km/h
- Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa
- Night: Cloudy with a continued 30% chance of showers, low of 3°C.
- October 3, 2024:
- High: 10°C
- Conditions: Overcast skies, cool and calm.
- Wind: Light at 15 km/h
- Barometric Pressure: 101.8 kPa
- Night: Cloudy, low of 1°C.
- October 4, 2024:
- High: 12°C
- Conditions: Mostly cloudy, but dry.
- Wind: Light from the southwest at 10 km/h
- Barometric Pressure: 102.0 kPa
- Night: Cloudy with a low of 2°C.
- October 5, 2024:
- High: 13°C
- Conditions: Continuing with overcast skies.
- Night: Low of 3°C.
Pickle Lake
- October 2, 2024:
- Current Temperature: 12°C
- Conditions: Cloudy with 30% chance of scattered showers.
- Wind: West at 15-20 km/h
- Barometric Pressure: 101.5 kPa
- Night: Cloudy with a low of 3°C and a 30% chance of showers.
- October 3, 2024:
- High: 10°C
- Conditions: Overcast and cool throughout the day.
- Wind: Light at 10-15 km/h
- Barometric Pressure: 101.7 kPa
- Night: Cloudy, low of 1°C.
- October 4, 2024:
- High: 12°C
- Conditions: Mostly cloudy with light winds.
- Barometric Pressure: 102.0 kPa
- Night: Clearer skies expected overnight, low of 2°C.
- October 5, 2024:
- High: 13°C
- Conditions: Continuing cloudy skies through the day.
- Night: Low of 3°C.
Wardrobe Suggestions:
- October 2: A medium-weight jacket or windbreaker is essential with the chance of showers and cooler winds.
- October 3-5: Layer up with a sweater and a light jacket. The cooler evenings will call for warmer layers, especially near sundown.
Weather Trivia:
On October 1, 1983, Sioux Lookout experienced a surprisingly warm 26°C, while just a few years later, in 1979, Pickle Lake saw temperatures plummet to -5°C on the same date.