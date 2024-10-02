Weather Forecast for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake: October 2-5, 2024

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
3307
North Star Air - Logan Baird, First Officer, Pilatus PC12
North Star Air - Logan Baird, First Officer, Pilatus PC12

Northern Ontario is settling into full autumn mode with cooler temperatures, cloudy skies, and occasional rain. Here’s a detailed look at the weather for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake over the next few days:

Sioux Lookout

  • October 2, 2024:
    • Current Temperature: 13°C
    • Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers.
    • Wind: West at 20 km/h
    • Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa
    • Night: Cloudy with a continued 30% chance of showers, low of 3°C.
  • October 3, 2024:
    • High: 10°C
    • Conditions: Overcast skies, cool and calm.
    • Wind: Light at 15 km/h
    • Barometric Pressure: 101.8 kPa
    • Night: Cloudy, low of 1°C.
  • October 4, 2024:
    • High: 12°C
    • Conditions: Mostly cloudy, but dry.
    • Wind: Light from the southwest at 10 km/h
    • Barometric Pressure: 102.0 kPa
    • Night: Cloudy with a low of 2°C.
  • October 5, 2024:
    • High: 13°C
    • Conditions: Continuing with overcast skies.
    • Night: Low of 3°C.

Pickle Lake

  • October 2, 2024:
    • Current Temperature: 12°C
    • Conditions: Cloudy with 30% chance of scattered showers.
    • Wind: West at 15-20 km/h
    • Barometric Pressure: 101.5 kPa
    • Night: Cloudy with a low of 3°C and a 30% chance of showers.
  • October 3, 2024:
    • High: 10°C
    • Conditions: Overcast and cool throughout the day.
    • Wind: Light at 10-15 km/h
    • Barometric Pressure: 101.7 kPa
    • Night: Cloudy, low of 1°C.
  • October 4, 2024:
    • High: 12°C
    • Conditions: Mostly cloudy with light winds.
    • Barometric Pressure: 102.0 kPa
    • Night: Clearer skies expected overnight, low of 2°C.
  • October 5, 2024:
    • High: 13°C
    • Conditions: Continuing cloudy skies through the day.
    • Night: Low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

  • October 2: A medium-weight jacket or windbreaker is essential with the chance of showers and cooler winds.
  • October 3-5: Layer up with a sweater and a light jacket. The cooler evenings will call for warmer layers, especially near sundown.

Weather Trivia:

On October 1, 1983, Sioux Lookout experienced a surprisingly warm 26°C, while just a few years later, in 1979, Pickle Lake saw temperatures plummet to -5°C on the same date.

Previous articleFort Frances and Atikokan Weather Forecast: October 2-4, 2024
Next articleDetailed Weather Forecast for Fort Hope, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Marten Falls, and Kasabonika: October 2-5, 2024
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR