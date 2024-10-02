Weather Forecast for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake: October 2-5, 2024

Northern Ontario is settling into full autumn mode with cooler temperatures, cloudy skies, and occasional rain. Here’s a detailed look at the weather for Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake over the next few days:

Sioux Lookout

October 2, 2024: Current Temperature: 13°C Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Wind: West at 20 km/h Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa Night: Cloudy with a continued 30% chance of showers, low of 3°C.

October 3, 2024: High: 10°C Conditions: Overcast skies, cool and calm. Wind: Light at 15 km/h Barometric Pressure: 101.8 kPa Night: Cloudy, low of 1°C.

October 4, 2024: High: 12°C Conditions: Mostly cloudy, but dry. Wind: Light from the southwest at 10 km/h Barometric Pressure: 102.0 kPa Night: Cloudy with a low of 2°C.

October 5, 2024: High: 13°C Conditions: Continuing with overcast skies. Night: Low of 3°C.



Pickle Lake

October 2, 2024: Current Temperature: 12°C Conditions: Cloudy with 30% chance of scattered showers. Wind: West at 15-20 km/h Barometric Pressure: 101.5 kPa Night: Cloudy with a low of 3°C and a 30% chance of showers.

October 3, 2024: High: 10°C Conditions: Overcast and cool throughout the day. Wind: Light at 10-15 km/h Barometric Pressure: 101.7 kPa Night: Cloudy, low of 1°C.

October 4, 2024: High: 12°C Conditions: Mostly cloudy with light winds. Barometric Pressure: 102.0 kPa Night: Clearer skies expected overnight, low of 2°C.

October 5, 2024: High: 13°C Conditions: Continuing cloudy skies through the day. Night: Low of 3°C.



Wardrobe Suggestions:

October 2: A medium-weight jacket or windbreaker is essential with the chance of showers and cooler winds.

Layer up with a sweater and a light jacket. The cooler evenings will call for warmer layers, especially near sundown.

Weather Trivia:

On October 1, 1983, Sioux Lookout experienced a surprisingly warm 26°C, while just a few years later, in 1979, Pickle Lake saw temperatures plummet to -5°C on the same date.