Thunder Bay Weather Report and Lake Superior West Marine Forecast: October 2-5, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is set for classic autumn weather with a mix of sunny spells, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds on Lake Superior. It is 6 degrees this morning at 7:00 am.

Here’s a detailed forecast for October 2 through 5.

Thunder Bay Weather Forecast:

  • October 2, 2024:
    • Forecast Temperature: 13°C
    • Conditions: Cloudy with some clearing in the evening.
    • Wind: Southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h.
    • Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa, indicating mild, stable weather.
    • Night: Low of 4°C, with clear skies.
  • October 3, 2024:
    • High: 15°C
    • Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud with some chance of morning showers.
    • Wind: Southwest at 20 km/h.
    • Barometric Pressure: 101.8 kPa, stable.
    • Night: Clear skies, low of 1°C.
  • October 4, 2024:
    • High: 19°C
    • Conditions: Sunny and warm, perfect for outdoor activities.
    • Wind: Light, 10-15 km/h.
    • Night: Clear, with a low of 0°C.
  • October 5, 2024:
    • High: 19°C
    • Conditions: Sunny during the day, but showers expected at night.
    • Wind: Southeast at 20 km/h in the evening.
    • Night: Showers, low of 8°C.

Marine Forecast for Lake Superior West:

  • October 2:
    • Winds: Southwest at 20 knots, shifting to 15 knots later in the evening.
    • Wave Heights: 1-1.5 metres.
    • Conditions: Gusty winds and choppy waters—exercise caution if boating.
  • October 3:
    • Winds: Light, 10-15 knots from the southwest.
    • Wave Heights: Less than 0.5 metres, making for calmer water conditions.
  • October 4-5:
    • Winds: Light winds from the southwest early, increasing to 20 knots by October 5 evening.
    • Wave Heights: Less than 0.5 metres, rising to 1 metre as winds pick up.
    • Conditions: Calm early on, but expect more challenging waters by the evening of the 5th.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

  • October 2-3: Dress in layers, with a light jacket and scarf for cooler winds, especially in the evenings.
  • October 4-5: A warm jacket is necessary as temperatures drop to freezing at night, but daytime sunshine will require lighter layers.

Weather Trivia for Thunder Bay:

The record high for October 2 in Thunder Bay was 26°C, set in 1973, while the lowest was -4°C in 1945, showing the wide variability in autumn temperatures.

 

