Thunder Bay Weather Report and Lake Superior West Marine Forecast: October 2-5, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is set for classic autumn weather with a mix of sunny spells, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds on Lake Superior. It is 6 degrees this morning at 7:00 am.

Here’s a detailed forecast for October 2 through 5.

Thunder Bay Weather Forecast:

October 2, 2024: Forecast Temperature: 13°C Conditions: Cloudy with some clearing in the evening. Wind: Southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa, indicating mild, stable weather. Night: Low of 4°C, with clear skies.

October 3, 2024: High: 15°C Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud with some chance of morning showers. Wind: Southwest at 20 km/h. Barometric Pressure: 101.8 kPa, stable. Night: Clear skies, low of 1°C.

October 4, 2024: High: 19°C Conditions: Sunny and warm, perfect for outdoor activities. Wind: Light, 10-15 km/h. Night: Clear, with a low of 0°C.

October 5, 2024: High: 19°C Conditions: Sunny during the day, but showers expected at night. Wind: Southeast at 20 km/h in the evening. Night: Showers, low of 8°C.



Marine Forecast for Lake Superior West:

October 2: Winds: Southwest at 20 knots, shifting to 15 knots later in the evening. Wave Heights: 1-1.5 metres. Conditions: Gusty winds and choppy waters—exercise caution if boating.

October 3: Winds: Light, 10-15 knots from the southwest. Wave Heights: Less than 0.5 metres, making for calmer water conditions.

October 4-5: Winds: Light winds from the southwest early, increasing to 20 knots by October 5 evening. Wave Heights: Less than 0.5 metres, rising to 1 metre as winds pick up. Conditions: Calm early on, but expect more challenging waters by the evening of the 5th.



Wardrobe Suggestions:

October 2-3: Dress in layers, with a light jacket and scarf for cooler winds, especially in the evenings.

October 4-5: A warm jacket is necessary as temperatures drop to freezing at night, but daytime sunshine will require lighter layers.

Weather Trivia for Thunder Bay:

The record high for October 2 in Thunder Bay was 26°C, set in 1973, while the lowest was -4°C in 1945, showing the wide variability in autumn temperatures.