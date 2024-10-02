Thunder Bay Weather Report and Lake Superior West Marine Forecast: October 2-5, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is set for classic autumn weather with a mix of sunny spells, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds on Lake Superior. It is 6 degrees this morning at 7:00 am.
Here’s a detailed forecast for October 2 through 5.
Thunder Bay Weather Forecast:
- October 2, 2024:
- Forecast Temperature: 13°C
- Conditions: Cloudy with some clearing in the evening.
- Wind: Southwest at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h.
- Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa, indicating mild, stable weather.
- Night: Low of 4°C, with clear skies.
- October 3, 2024:
- High: 15°C
- Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud with some chance of morning showers.
- Wind: Southwest at 20 km/h.
- Barometric Pressure: 101.8 kPa, stable.
- Night: Clear skies, low of 1°C.
- October 4, 2024:
- High: 19°C
- Conditions: Sunny and warm, perfect for outdoor activities.
- Wind: Light, 10-15 km/h.
- Night: Clear, with a low of 0°C.
- October 5, 2024:
- High: 19°C
- Conditions: Sunny during the day, but showers expected at night.
- Wind: Southeast at 20 km/h in the evening.
- Night: Showers, low of 8°C.
Marine Forecast for Lake Superior West:
- October 2:
- Winds: Southwest at 20 knots, shifting to 15 knots later in the evening.
- Wave Heights: 1-1.5 metres.
- Conditions: Gusty winds and choppy waters—exercise caution if boating.
- October 3:
- Winds: Light, 10-15 knots from the southwest.
- Wave Heights: Less than 0.5 metres, making for calmer water conditions.
- October 4-5:
- Winds: Light winds from the southwest early, increasing to 20 knots by October 5 evening.
- Wave Heights: Less than 0.5 metres, rising to 1 metre as winds pick up.
- Conditions: Calm early on, but expect more challenging waters by the evening of the 5th.
Wardrobe Suggestions:
- October 2-3: Dress in layers, with a light jacket and scarf for cooler winds, especially in the evenings.
- October 4-5: A warm jacket is necessary as temperatures drop to freezing at night, but daytime sunshine will require lighter layers.
Weather Trivia for Thunder Bay:
The record high for October 2 in Thunder Bay was 26°C, set in 1973, while the lowest was -4°C in 1945, showing the wide variability in autumn temperatures.