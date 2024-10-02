Thunder Bay Police Continue to Seek Return of Stolen Indigenous Regalia

Incident TB24501170

THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police are appealing for the return of Pow Wow regalia that was stolen from a vehicle in August.

TBPS report that the vehicle was broken into during the early morning hours of Saturday, August 24, in the 200 block of McKellar Street South.

The items reported to have been stolen include a small black suitcase that contained several pieces of regalia:

• Beaded red, green and black flower necklace

• Two beaded heart hair ties with ribbons

• White ribbon skirt with black and brown ribbons

• Black shawl with green ribbons and strawberry design

• Dress with black lace

• White beaded head piece

• Black wraparound moccasins

Thunder Bay Police Service continues to hope that these traditional items will be returned to their rightful owner. Anyone in possession of any of the items can drop them off at the Thunder Bay police station.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (807) 684-1200 and cite incident number TB24501170. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.