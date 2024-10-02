Fort Frances and Atikokan Weather Forecast: October 2-4, 2024

As we enter early October, Fort Frances and Atikokan will see typical fall conditions with a mix of cooler temperatures, cloudy skies, and a chance of light showers.

October 2, 2024:

Current Temperature: 16°C

16°C Conditions: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers throughout the day.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers throughout the day. Wind: Northwest at 20 km/h

Northwest at 20 km/h Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa, indicating relatively stable weather.

101.6 kPa, indicating relatively stable weather. Night: Cloudy periods with a low of 4°C, and a continued 30% chance of showers.

October 3, 2024:

High: 12°C

12°C Conditions: A mix of sun and cloud. Expect cooler conditions with light winds.

A mix of sun and cloud. Expect cooler conditions with light winds. Wind: Light at 10-15 km/h from the northwest

Light at 10-15 km/h from the northwest Barometric Pressure: Holding steady around 101.8 kPa, suggesting calm weather.

Holding steady around 101.8 kPa, suggesting calm weather. Night: Low of 1°C, with partly cloudy skies.

October 4, 2024:

High: 14°C

14°C Conditions: Mostly sunny, with calm winds making for a pleasant fall day.

Mostly sunny, with calm winds making for a pleasant fall day. Wind: Southwest at 10 km/h

Southwest at 10 km/h Barometric Pressure: 102.0 kPa, supporting stable, clear conditions.

102.0 kPa, supporting stable, clear conditions. Night: Expect a low of 2°C, so bundle up for the chilly evening.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

October 2: A light waterproof jacket will come in handy with the potential for rain. Layer up, especially in the evening when it cools down.

A light waterproof jacket will come in handy with the potential for rain. Layer up, especially in the evening when it cools down. October 3: A cozy sweater or a fleece jacket should be enough during the day, with an extra layer for the evening.

A cozy sweater or a fleece jacket should be enough during the day, with an extra layer for the evening. October 4: Perfect for outdoor activities, light layers will keep you comfortable under sunny skies, but keep a jacket handy for the evening chill.

Weather Trivia:

On October 1, 1972, Fort Frances saw an unusually warm 27°C, while just a few years later in 1977, temperatures plummeted to -3°C—showcasing the area’s dynamic fall climate.