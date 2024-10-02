Drug Trafficking Charges Laid Against Greater Toronto Area Resident in Thunder Bay Investigation

THUNDER BAY, ON – A 32-year-old resident from Ajax has been charged following a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay. The charges stem from a search warrant executed on September 25, 2024, at a residence on Sleeping Giant Parkway by the Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

During the search, authorities seized approximately 380 grams of suspected cocaine, more than $20,000 in Canadian currency, and fraudulent identification documents.

Shaquille Evelyn, 32, of Ajax, is facing the following charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) and the Criminal Code (CC):

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of proceeds of crime

Possession of an identity document

Evelyn was remanded into custody and is set to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on October 4, 2024.

Collaborative Policing Efforts

The OPP thanked the Thunder Bay Police Service, Nishnawbe Aski Police Service, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for their contributions to the PGNG investigation. The PGNG unit works across jurisdictions to combat the rising influence of street gangs and the illegal firearm trade in Ontario, with members from 20 police services across Ontario and Quebec.

Citizens’ Role in Reporting Suspicious Activity

Thunder Bay residents are encouraged to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities, especially those related to drug trafficking or illegal firearms.

Early reporting can help law enforcement prevent the spread of dangerous narcotics and weapons into local communities. Citizens can report anonymously through Crime Stoppers or directly to the OPP, ensuring that their neighborhoods remain safe.

By reporting any unusual activity, residents across Northern Ontario play a critical role in community safety, helping to protect their families, neighbors, and the region as a whole.