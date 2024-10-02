Detailed Weather Forecast for Vermilion Bay and Dryden: October 2-4, 2024

The weather in Vermilion Bay and Dryden over the next few days is typical of Northwestern Ontario’s transition into fall, with cooler temperatures and varying wind conditions. Let’s dive into the forecast details, including current conditions, barometric pressure, and wind speeds.

October 2, 2024:

Current Temperature: 14°C

14°C Wind: West at 20 km/h

West at 20 km/h Barometric Pressure: 101.6 kPa

101.6 kPa Forecast: Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the west, gusting up to 30 km/h, making it feel cooler near the water.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the west, gusting up to 30 km/h, making it feel cooler near the water. Night: Low of 3°C with clearing skies, making for a crisp fall evening.

October 3, 2024:

High Temperature: 11°C

11°C Wind: Light from the northwest at 15 km/h

Light from the northwest at 15 km/h Barometric Pressure: 101.8 kPa

101.8 kPa Forecast: A mix of sun and cloud with lighter winds, making for a calmer, cooler day.

A mix of sun and cloud with lighter winds, making for a calmer, cooler day. Night: Low of 1°C, with the possibility of frost in the morning.

October 4, 2024:

High Temperature: 12°C

12°C Wind: Southwest at 10 km/h

Southwest at 10 km/h Barometric Pressure: 102.0 kPa

102.0 kPa Forecast: Clear skies throughout the day with a few scattered clouds in the evening. Expect calm, sunny weather, ideal for outdoor activities.

Clear skies throughout the day with a few scattered clouds in the evening. Expect calm, sunny weather, ideal for outdoor activities. Night: Temperatures will drop to 2°C, so be prepared for chilly overnight conditions.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

October 2: A medium-weight jacket is recommended, as the winds will make it feel cooler, especially during afternoon showers.

A medium-weight jacket is recommended, as the winds will make it feel cooler, especially during afternoon showers. October 3: Layer up! A cozy sweater and a light jacket will keep you comfortable during the day, but expect cooler temperatures by nightfall.

Layer up! A cozy sweater and a light jacket will keep you comfortable during the day, but expect cooler temperatures by nightfall. October 4: A lighter jacket should suffice during the day, but keep a scarf or hat handy for the evening as temperatures drop close to freezing.

Weather Trivia:

On October 2, 1984, Vermilion Bay experienced one of its first early-season snowfalls, while the same date in 1952 saw unusually warm temperatures reaching 25°C in both Vermilion Bay and Dryden. This highlights the unpredictable nature of early fall in Northwestern Ontario​.