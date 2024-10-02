Detailed Weather Forecast for Fort Hope, Big Trout Lake (KI), Sachigo Lake, Sandy Lake, Marten Falls, and Kasabonika: October 2-5, 2024

The remote northern communities of Ontario are transitioning into typical fall weather, marked by cool temperatures, overcast skies, and periodic light showers. Here’s what to expect over the coming days:

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

October 2: Current Temp: 8°C Conditions: Mostly cloudy, with light westerly winds at 20 km/h. Barometric Pressure: 101.4 kPa, steady. Night: Low of 3°C, with partial clearing overnight.

October 3-5: Expect cooler temperatures between 10-12°C, with overcast skies and potential for scattered showers on October 4.

Big Trout Lake (KI)

October 2: Current Temp: 7°C Conditions: Partly cloudy, with northwest winds at 20-25 km/h. Barometric Pressure: 101.2 kPa. Night: Low of 2°C, with a slight chance of evening showers.

October 3-5: Temperatures will hover between 10-13°C, with generally cloudy skies and a mix of sun and clouds by October 5.

Sachigo Lake

October 2: Current Temp: 7°C Conditions: Cloudy with a chance of light showers in the afternoon. Wind: Northwest at 20 km/h. Barometric Pressure: 101.1 kPa. Night: Low of 3°C with clearing skies.

October 3-5: Expect highs between 9-12°C and light winds. Mostly overcast but with clearer skies toward October 5.

Sandy Lake

October 2: Current Temp: 7°C Conditions: Cloudy with light winds from the northwest at 20 km/h. Barometric Pressure: 101.3 kPa, steady. Night: Low of 3°C, mostly cloudy overnight.

October 3-5: Temperatures around 10-12°C, with cloud cover continuing through October 4, clearing by the 5th.

Marten Falls

October 2: Current Temp: 7°C Conditions: Partly sunny with winds from the northwest at 15 km/h. Barometric Pressure: 101.5 kPa. Night: Low of 2°C.

October 3-5: Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the range of 10-13°C. Expect calmer winds and clearer skies by October 5.

Kasabonika

October 2: Current Temp: 6°C Conditions: Cloudy with chances of light rain by the afternoon. Wind: Northwest at 20-25 km/h. Barometric Pressure: 101.1 kPa, rising. Night: Low of 2°C, with rain clearing up by evening.

October 3-5: Overcast conditions will persist with temperatures between 9-12°C and occasional breaks of sun by October 5.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Prepare for chilly mornings and breezy afternoons by layering up with a medium-weight jacket. For night-time, add a scarf and gloves to stay warm as temperatures drop near freezing.