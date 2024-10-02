Apply now for the TD Scholarship for Indigenous Peoples: Deadline October 13 2024

THUNDER BAY – Students from the Indigenous community face unique challenges and systemic barriers that can make getting a post-secondary education difficult. That’s why AFOA Canada and TD have worked closely to customize a scholarship to meet the needs of students from the Indigenous community.

Applications are now open for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Open to Indigenous students who are members/citizens of a First Nation, Métis, or Inuit community, who are or will be attending a full-time, minimum two-year post-secondary program in any field of study. Full terms and conditions are available at afoa.ca/td

Every year for a maximum of four years, 25 recipients will be offered:

  • $10,000 towards tuition
  • $5,000 towards living expenses
  • Employment opportunities at TD

Deadline is October 13, 2024, at 11:59pm ET

Please visit afoa.ca/td to see full eligibility criteria, terms and conditions or to apply.

