September 30 – October 3: Weather Forecast for Sandy Lake, Muskrat Dam, Kasabonika, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake), and Marten Falls

Expect mostly cloudy and cooler weather, more suitable for the fall hunts over the next few days, along with precipitation. There is a winter snow advisory to the west in the Churchill and northeast Manitoba regions that you should keep a weather eye on.

Sandy Lake

September 30: Mostly cloudy with a high of 18°C . Winds will shift from the southeast, bringing a 70% chance of rain by the evening, with lows dropping to 6°C .

Muskrat Dam

September 30: A mix of clouds and sun, with a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs of 19°C , cooling to 5°C at night.

Kasabonika

September 30: Mostly cloudy with occasional showers, high of 16°C , and low of 5°C . Winds from the northwest at 15 km/h.

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (Big Trout Lake)

September 30: Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers , high of 17°C , and a low of 5°C overnight.

Marten Falls

September 30: A cloudy day with 50% chance of rain , high of 17°C , and lows around 5°C .

Wardrobe Recommendations

For all these regions, layering is essential, especially with chilly mornings and evenings. Waterproof outerwear will be crucial for the frequent chances of rain, particularly on September 30 and October 1. As skies clear later in the week, lighter layers will suffice during the day, but warm hats and scarves will be necessary for the cool evenings.