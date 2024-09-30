September 30 – October 3: Thunder Bay and Lake Superior West Marine Weather Forecast

Over the past weekend the weather forecast has been for cooler conditions than we have received. It is a chilly 3°C this morning at 6:30 am for Orange Shirt Day. This is a day that remembers the children who were impacted by Canada’s Residential Schools and the government of the day’s policy on ‘taking the Indian out of the child’.

Respect the day!

Thunder Bay Weather Overview:

September 30: Expect mostly sunny skies in Thunder Bay with a high of 18°C . Winds will be northeast at 15 knots , diminishing to 10 knots by the afternoon, becoming southeast by midnight. Out on Lake Superior, wave heights will range from 0.5 to 1 metre , subsiding later in the day. The night will bring a 70% chance of showers , with temperatures dropping to 5°C .

October 1: Cloudy skies dominate, with a high of 13°C and southeast winds increasing to 20 knots in the afternoon. Waves will build to 1.5 metres, making the waters slightly rougher. Rain is expected overnight, with lows around 4°C​.

Lake Superior West Marine Conditions:

Winds: September 30: Northeast at 15 knots , decreasing to variable winds of 10 knots by evening. By early Monday, winds will shift southeast and strengthen to 20 knots . October 1: Southeast winds will increase to 25 knots by the afternoon, with conditions becoming rougher later in the day.

Wave Heights: September 30: Waves of 0.5 to 1 metre , subsiding to less than 0.5 metres by evening. October 1: Expect waves building to 1.5 metres by the afternoon and increasing to 2 metres by evening​.



Wardrobe and Boating Recommendations:

For those heading out on the water:

Today (September 30): Conditions will be moderate, but carry rain gear as showers are expected in the evening.

Conditions will be moderate, but carry rain gear as showers are expected in the evening. October 1: Stronger winds and higher waves call for extra caution; smaller boats should take precautions or stay ashore.

For clothing, layers will keep you comfortable in the cool mornings and evenings, and waterproof jackets will be essential as rain moves in.