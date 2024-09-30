Northwest Ontario Wildfire Update: Current Fire Activity and Safety Alerts September 30, 2024 – 5:11 PM CDT Update

Northwest Region Update

One new wildland fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region on September 30.

Kenora 22 (KEN022): Located on an island in Lake of the Woods, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Kenora, this 0.5-hectare fire remains uncontrolled.

As of this update, there are 11 active fires in the Northwest Region:

1 fire is not under control,

1 fire is being held,

9 fires are under observation.

Fire Hazard Levels

The wildland fire hazard remains high to extreme across the region. The most critical fire danger areas are in the Thunder Bay, Fort Frances, and Nipigon fire management sectors.

To view the latest fire activity and hazard levels in your area, refer to the Interactive Fire Map.

Outdoor Burning Regulations: Be Cautious This Fall

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services remind the public to exercise caution when performing outdoor burning. We recommend composting or using local landfills to dispose of yard waste and woody debris. If burning is necessary, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires should be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and must be fully extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise.

Ensure you have the proper tools and water on hand to control the fire.

For more information, visit Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Reporting Wildland Fires