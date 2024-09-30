Northeast Ontario Wildfire Report: Current Fire Activity and Safety Reminders September 30, 2024 – 5:00 PM Update

Northeast Region Update

No new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region as of Monday evening, September 30.

Currently, 13 active wildland fires are being monitored in the region. Of these, 2 are under control, 1 is being held, and 10 are under observation.

Fire Hazard Levels

The eastern half of the Northeast Region is seeing mostly low to moderate fire hazard levels, except for an area northwest of Windy Lake where the hazard remains high.

The western half of the region is experiencing moderate to high fire hazards.

For up-to-date fire danger ratings, visit the interactive fire map.

Outdoor Burning Reminder: Stay Safe This Fall

Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services urge residents to exercise caution during outdoor burning. Composting or using local landfills is recommended for yard waste disposal. If burning is necessary, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations:

Fires should be started no earlier than two hours before sunset and extinguished two hours after sunrise.

Always have the proper tools and water on hand to contain the fire.

For more details on burning regulations, visit Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Important Safety Reminders

No Drone Zone: Flying drones near wildfires is illegal and endangers firefighting efforts. Keep drones away from fire zones to ensure the safety of emergency personnel.

Waterbombers: Keep a safe distance from waterbombers. Move near the shore when waterbombers are scooping from lakes or rivers.

Reporting Wildland Fires