Minor Football Players Shine Bright on Sunny Day

By Ryan Moore

Thunder Bay, ON – The Thunder Bay Minor Football Association (TBMFA) celebrated a beautiful day of gridiron action on September 28th, marking the fourth game day of their 65th anniversary season. The sun beamed down on the fields as young athletes showcased their skills and passion for the sport.

Tyke Division saw a thrilling matchup between the Navy Tigers and Orange Dragons, with the Tigers edging out the Dragons 26-24. The Vikings continued their winning streak, defeating the Blue Thunder 26-0. The Pink Otters and Red Rockets battled to a 28-28 tie.

In the Atom Division, the Bisons remained undefeated, securing a 22-8 victory over the Knights. The Lions also continued their winning ways, with the Lions besting the Warriors 6-0. The Renegades and Alouettes battled hard with the Renegades taking a 26-6 win.

The Peewee Division saw the Stamps maintain their perfect record with a 28-8 win over the Argos. The Ti-Cats roared over the Riders 26-6.

The Bantam Division featured a dominant performance by the Bombers, who defeated the Elks 32-0. The Redblacks also scored a convincing win over the Lions.