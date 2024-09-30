Defence Minister Blair Attends Global Coalition Against Daesh Ministers’ Meeting

WASHINGTON – NEWS – Minister of National Defence Bill Blair, represented Canada at the Global Coalition Against Daesh Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The meeting, chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, marked the Coalition’s tenth anniversary. Ministers from 37 countries gathered to address the evolving threat posed by Daesh, particularly its affiliates in Africa and Central Asia.

Key Discussions and Outcomes

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to combating Daesh in the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia. Ministers stressed the need to protect civilians and adhere to international law, including humanitarian and human rights laws. They commended the Government of Iraq and its security forces for their leadership and sacrifices in confronting Daesh.

Minister Blair emphasized Canada’s long-standing support for the Coalition, having contributed over $4.7 billion since 2016 through military, security, and humanitarian aid. He announced an additional $38.3 million for counter-terrorism and peacebuilding projects in Syria and Iraq, highlighting Canada’s commitment to countering Daesh and promoting long-term stability in the region.

Coalition Communiqué Priorities

Following the meeting, ministers released a communiqué outlining the Coalition’s key priorities:

Supporting Iraq’s efforts to secure peace and development for its people.

Raising $394 million for stabilization projects in liberated areas of Iraq and Syria.

Countering the global spread of Daesh, particularly in Africa, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Enhancing comprehensive counterterrorism efforts, including blocking terrorist financing and preventing their use of media for recruitment.

Canada’s Role in the Coalition

Since 2014, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) have played a critical role in the Global Coalition. Under Operation IMPACT, the CAF provides training, advice, and assistance to Iraqi security forces and supports NATO missions. Canada’s contributions include tactical airlift operations in Kuwait and capacity-building programs in Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.

Minister Blair’s Statement

“Canada remains a steadfast partner in the fight against Daesh. Through Operation IMPACT, we continue to train and assist Iraqi security forces and support Coalition efforts. As we reflect on the Coalition’s tenth anniversary, we honour the sacrifices made by those who fought against Daesh and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring its defeat.”