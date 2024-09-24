Thunder Bay Weather and Lake Superior West Marine Forecast

Current Conditions in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay will enjoy sunny skies today, with a high of 27°C. However, there’s a 40% chance of late afternoon showers, with possible thunderstorms rolling in. Winds from the south will hit 20 km/h, adding a breezy feel to the warm weather. The humidex makes it feel even warmer at 33°C, so it’ll be a toasty day. By tonight, the temperature will drop to 15°C, with a higher chance (60%) of showers and more thunderstorms lingering into the evening​.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday promises more sunshine with a high of 26°C, while Thursday will bring slightly cooler temperatures at 23°C with some clouds rolling in later. Showers are expected to return on Friday, with highs around 21°C​.

Marine Forecast for Western Lake Superior

For those out on Lake Superior, today’s winds will start from the southeast at 15 knots, easing off by this afternoon. Wave heights will be around 1 to 1.5 meters, subsiding to 0.5 meters by tomorrow. Strong winds are expected to calm down, making for smoother conditions on the lake​ ​(NetNewsLedger).

Wardrobe Tip: Keep your raincoat and umbrella handy for potential showers this evening and later in the week, but light clothing and sunglasses are ideal for today and tomorrow.

Trivia: Thunder Bay is known for its dramatic swings in weather—enjoy these summer-like conditions before the typical fall weather returns!