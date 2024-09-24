Technology Trends to Expect Over the Coming Year

Catching the ever-rolling technological bandwagon sooner sets up enterprises for higher success, and the prediction for 2024 reveals a host of revolutions waiting to transform the world. All these trends are poised to redefine processes and catapult us into an environment characterized by a seamless terrain, increasing returns and open opportunities. Technology now offers way more than just avenues where students can access ‘do my homework for me‘ services.

As technology is evolving at a very high growth rate, it is crucial to be in touch with the new trends and patterns. Some of these movements are extensions of continuing trends, while others are new, so observing how they will be used for your company’s projects is interesting.

AI and Machine Learning Become Part of All

Today, machine learning algorithms and the big data sets to train those technologies are more easily and cheaply available than ever. Every type of business is looking for ways to try out AI in their products and services or within their processes by utilizing the APIs of the leading tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft or the rapidly growing new-generation AI companies like OpenAI. These could help get into the AI space with a significantly lower budget than ever in history.

There are also positive signs for generative AI, which has been the subject of much of the mainstream media coverage of AI. Smart personal assistant applications that are natural language processors assist employees in completing work. Some of the activities that have in the past required lots of manual effort can now be done through the use of new AI tools, such as the writing of boilerplate code in applications.

Given that AI algorithms are so diverse and can be applied to most industries, 2024 can be a year of exploration for companies. The list of use cases may expand by the year’s end due to technology’s ever-evolving nature. From students using AI to buy essay papers to companies relying on them to create content for SEO marketing, the opportunities are endless.

Old Programming Languages Emerge

In some cases, a dominant tech trend is not the emergence of something new but the re-emergence of something old that was perhaps taken for granted. This pattern is currently observable concerning engineers’ preferred programming languages, as captured by the TIOBE Index.

Venerable Python is the No. 1 language in the index to start 2024. Although Python has lost some of its popularity in the last 12 months and has been downgraded by 0.27%, the second language, C, has lost even more of its rating and downgraded by 0.52%, putting Python at the top of the chart. JavaScript also rises in the ranking from year to year, from the 7th to the 6th position, which shows that these languages still have potential and will remain relevant among developers.

Python remains at the top of the chart, and its popularity can be attributed to its use in machine learning. The current hype surrounding AI and ML has created a new need for Python and ensured that it stays relevant even in the presence of new contenders.

Rise Space Technology

Another significant tech trend in 2024 is the growth in the speed of space tech. It is time to note that mankind is planning to create a Moonbase. In addition to space travel, satellites will also be another hot area in space tech this year.

The advances in space technologies will foster scientific advancements and assist in addressing the world’s greatest problems, including climate threats and dwindling resources. Satellite data can help save our planet by tracking alterations in air quality, the state of ice and permafrost, and forest cover and ecosystems.

In the case of agriculture, such satellite data will assist people in learning how water and energy should be used for crops. Moreover, the satellites can record the effects of the pollution by ships and tankers that are discharged into the seas.

Space tech also seeks to solve critical global challenges like defense, sovereignty, and telecommunication. Governments and private actors, including start-ups and multinational corporations, are leading the current space tech revolution.

The Rise of Edge Computing

Edge computing is one of the most trending topics in the field of computing. Edge computing is a process of computing data at the point of data creation instead of in a centralized computer center. This is especially necessary for applications that need real-time processing and decision-making, as cloud computing may slow down. Examples include self-driving cars, industrial IoT, and edge computing in areas with poor internet connection.

Growth of Immersive-Reality Technologies

Immersive-reality technologies allow real-time contacts in three-dimensional virtual environments (that could include the physical environment). The term virtual world can vary from a fully computer-generated world in VR to mixed reality (MR) to augmented reality (AR), where objects are superimposed on the real world. These technologies rely on spatial computing to decode physical space (for instance, by using sensors and cameras like in a VR headset to identify gestures) and create the illusion of overlaying new information, objects, and people onto the real world.

The Surge of Personalized Medicine

Personalized medicine is a medical treatment model based on specific features of each organism. This involves the identification of diseases and their management by considering genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Owing to the advances in genomics and biotechnology, doctors are now in a position to decide on therapeutic interventions with a high likelihood of success and minimal side effects. Personalized medicine is particularly transformative in oncology because it is possible to develop some treatments for specific genetic alterations in cancer cells.

While the overall market trend is still bearish in 2023, constant investment in frontier technologies shows the possibility of fast growth in enterprises’ adoption in the future. Generative AI or gen AI has been one of the biggest trends since 2022 due to the huge interest and funding in this particular area that has opened the doors for immersive robotics reality and many others. While there has been a negative influence in the macro environment by high interest rates on equity capital investment and hiring, at the micro level, there is optimism, innovation, and a long-term need for talent in technology trends, indicating positive long-term trends in the analyzed technologies.