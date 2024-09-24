Bank of Canada Unveils First Reconciliation Action Plan

The Bank of Canada today announced its inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan, marking a significant step towards strengthening its relationship with Indigenous Nations and Peoples.

The comprehensive plan outlines the Bank’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable organizational culture, while actively promoting the growth of thriving Indigenous economies across Canada.

This initiative is the culmination of two years of extensive dialogue with various partners, including Indigenous advocates, organizations specializing in Indigenous economic issues, and the Bank’s own Indigenous and non-Indigenous employees. These conversations served to deepen the Bank’s understanding of the challenges faced by Indigenous Peoples in Canada and identify collaborative paths towards Reconciliation.

The plan centers around two key priorities:

Deepening understanding of Indigenous economies in Canada.

Building an inclusive organizational culture within the Bank.

Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers emphasized, “The Bank’s role is to promote the economic and financial welfare of everyone in Canada. Our approach to Reconciliation is grounded in that mandate and guided by our core values of forward thinking, inclusion, and inspiring confidence.”

The Bank has pledged to provide annual updates on its progress towards achieving its Reconciliation goals. It also remains dedicated to reviewing and refreshing these goals every three years, ensuring continued engagement and collaboration with Indigenous partners.

This Reconciliation Action Plan marks a pivotal moment in the Bank of Canada’s journey towards fostering a more equitable and inclusive future for all Canadians.