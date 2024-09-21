Weekend Weather Update for Red Lake and Ear Falls

Saturday, September 21:

Both Red Lake and Ear Falls will enjoy sunny skies during the day with highs around 21°C. However, cloud cover will increase by evening, bringing a 40% chance of showers overnight, with temperatures dipping to 9°C. Winds will be moderate, around 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, making it feel cooler in the evening.

Sunday, September 22:

Expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. Sunday will be cooler, with highs only reaching 14°C. Showers might continue into the evening as temperatures fall to around 9°C​.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Saturday: Dress in layers to handle the cooler winds, but enjoy the sunshine. By evening, pack a rain jacket for the overnight showers.

This weekend’s weather will be a mix of warm, sunny spells and occasional showers, so be prepared for varied conditions across both days!