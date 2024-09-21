Thunder Bay Weather Outlook for September 21-22, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is World Peace Day. Community members are invited to attend at Waverly Park from 11am to 12 noon for an event hosted by Rotary.

Thunder Bay is in for a mostly cloudy weekend with periodic chances of showers.

Saturday, September 21: Cloudy skies will dominate, with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 20°C , and evening lows will dip to 12°C . It’s a good idea to keep a rain jacket handy, as brief showers are likely, although winds will remain mild at around 15 to 20 km/h ​.

Lake Superior West Marine Forecast

For those venturing out on Lake Superior’s western waters this weekend, conditions will remain manageable but keep an eye on increasing wind speeds.

Saturday: Winds will remain relatively light, at 10-15 knots from the southwest, with waves between 0.5 to 1 meter , but conditions could become choppier in the evening as wind speeds increase slightly​.

For boaters, this weekend presents mostly calm sailing conditions, but caution is advised, especially on Sunday when wind gusts may make waves slightly rougher.

Wardrobe Tip: Light layers and a raincoat for the occasional showers will serve you well. Keep sunglasses handy for brighter periods, especially in the afternoon​ (netnewsledger).