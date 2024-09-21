Thunder Bay Weather Outlook for September 21-22, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is World Peace Day. Community members are invited to attend at Waverly Park from 11am to 12 noon for an event hosted by Rotary.
Thunder Bay is in for a mostly cloudy weekend with periodic chances of showers.
- Saturday, September 21: Cloudy skies will dominate, with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will reach a high of 20°C, and evening lows will dip to 12°C. It’s a good idea to keep a rain jacket handy, as brief showers are likely, although winds will remain mild at around 15 to 20 km/h.
- Sunday, September 22: Sunday continues with similar weather, with a 30% chance of showers. Expect cooler conditions with highs around 18°C, and the night will be mild, dropping to 11°C.
Lake Superior West Marine Forecast
For those venturing out on Lake Superior’s western waters this weekend, conditions will remain manageable but keep an eye on increasing wind speeds.
- Saturday: Winds will remain relatively light, at 10-15 knots from the southwest, with waves between 0.5 to 1 meter, but conditions could become choppier in the evening as wind speeds increase slightly.
- Sunday: Wind speeds will stay steady at 15 knots, maintaining moderate conditions on the lake.
For boaters, this weekend presents mostly calm sailing conditions, but caution is advised, especially on Sunday when wind gusts may make waves slightly rougher.
Wardrobe Tip: Light layers and a raincoat for the occasional showers will serve you well. Keep sunglasses handy for brighter periods, especially in the afternoon (netnewsledger).