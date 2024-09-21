Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake Weather Forecast for September 21-22, 2024

Sioux Lookout:

Saturday, September 21: The weekend begins with increasing cloudiness early in the morning and a 60% chance of showers by late morning and into the afternoon. There’s a risk of thunderstorms, with highs reaching 19°C. Winds will gust up to 40 km/h before settling in the afternoon​.

Sunday, September 22: Expect a cooler day with a 30% chance of showers under a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 17°C, and temperatures will drop to 4°C overnight​.

Pickle Lake:

Saturday, September 21: Pickle Lake will see partly cloudy skies during the day, with a chance of showers increasing into the night. Daytime highs will hover around 19°C , cooling off to 6°C in the evening.

Sunday, September 22: The weather will be cloudy with scattered showers, with temperatures peaking at 16°C and dropping to around 4°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For Saturday, wear light layers and have rain gear ready for afternoon showers and possible thunderstorms. Sunday’s cooler temperatures mean a light jacket will come in handy, especially in the evening.

Enjoy the weekend, but be prepared for a mix of showers and sun in these northern Ontario towns!