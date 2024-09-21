Kenora Weekend Weather for September 21-22, 2024

Saturday, September 21:

Kenora will see cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers in the afternoon, and there’s also a risk of thunderstorms. Winds will be gusty, coming from the southwest at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h, making it feel cooler despite a high of 16°C. Overnight, the chance of showers continues with a 40% probability and temperatures will drop to 8°C​.

Sunday, September 22:

The weather improves on Sunday with sunny skies and lighter winds. The high will reach 18°C, making it a great day for outdoor activities. The night will be clear, with temperatures cooling to around 8°C​.

Wardrobe Tip: Saturday’s gusty winds and potential for rain mean you’ll want to layer up and have a rain jacket on hand. Sunday will be more pleasant, but cooler in the evening, so keep a light jacket handy.

Lake of the Woods Marine Forecast (Kenora Region) for September 21-22, 2024

For those heading out on Lake of the Woods this weekend, prepare for variable weather conditions. A strong wind warning is currently in effect for Saturday, September 21. Winds will start from the west at 20-30 knots, with gusts reaching 50 knots near thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a 60% chance of showers with the risk of thunderstorms in the late afternoon, making for potentially rough waters. Mariners should be cautious as squalls could develop, particularly later in the day.

By Saturday night, winds are expected to ease somewhat, but there’s still a 40% chance of showers, with low temperatures around 8°C.

On Sunday, September 22, conditions will improve considerably. Winds will calm down, shifting to light breezes, and the skies will clear, offering a sunny day with a high of 18°C. This will be ideal for boating and outdoor activities, but it will be chilly in the evening as temperatures drop to 8°C under clear skies​.

Stay safe and keep an eye on changing weather, especially if you’re out on the water!