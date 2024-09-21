Fort Frances and Atikokan Weekend Weather Forecast (September 21-22, 2024)

Saturday, September 21:

The weekend starts with sunny skies in Fort Frances and Atikokan, offering highs of 24°C. It’s perfect for outdoor activities, though you might want to be prepared for a 40% chance of showers by evening, with temperatures dropping to around 10-11°C at night. Light winds will make for a comfortable day, though a rain jacket or umbrella might come in handy after sunset.

Sunday, September 22:

Sunday brings cloudy conditions with a 40% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures will cool off slightly, with highs reaching 16-17°C, and evening lows between 6-8°C. It’s definitely a day for layering up, as you’ll want to be prepared for both cooler weather and potential showers.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Saturday: Light, breathable clothing for the sunny day, with a light jacket for the cooler evening or possible showers.

Sunday: Opt for warmer layers and keep rain gear handy for the cloudy, drizzly conditions.

This weekend offers a mix of classic fall weather—ideal for those last-minute outdoor plans on Saturday, but keep an eye on Sunday’s showers