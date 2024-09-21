Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather Forecast for September 21-22, 2024

This weekend in Dryden and Vermilion Bay brings a mix of sunshine and cooler temperatures, with the occasional chance of showers. Here’s what to expect:

Saturday, September 21:

A beautiful day is in store with sunny skies and a high of 23°C . However, by the evening, cloud cover will increase, bringing a 40% chance of showers overnight. Winds will be light but could make the evening cooler as temperatures drop to 12°C .

Sunday turns cloudy, with a high between 15°C to 17°C and a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. The cooler air will persist into the evening, with temperatures dipping to 8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

For Saturday’s sunshine, dress in light, breathable layers —perfect for outdoor activities. A sweater for the evening would be ideal as temperatures cool.

On Sunday, keep a rain jacket or umbrella handy as showers are possible, and layer up for the cooler conditions in the evening.

Fun Weather Fact:

Dryden and Vermilion Bay usually see highs around 15°C for this time of year, but Saturday’s forecast brings warmer-than-average temperatures, making it a perfect day to enjoy the last remnants of summer warmth,