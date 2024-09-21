Canada’a Equinox Weekend Weather: From Coast to Coast, It’s Time to Welcome Fall!

As the Fall Equinox on Sunday, September 22 marks the official start of autumn, it’s time to bring out your fall fashion essentials. With weather varying from city to city, we’ve got you covered with the full forecast, fun weather facts, and what you should wear to stay comfortable and stylish.

Whether you’re soaking up the sun or dodging showers, here’s what to expect across Canada’s cities this weekend.

Montreal: Sun, Clouds, and Comfort

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 22°C call for light layers. Think a T-shirt under a cardigan, perfect for an outdoor stroll.

Sunday: A bit cooler with some cloud cover and a high of 21°C. A lightweight jacket will keep you comfortable as temperatures dip to 12°C in the evening.

Wardrobe: Go for layers! A cozy scarf and a light jacket will be your go-to pieces for the transition into fall weather.

Fun Fact: Montreal’s record high for September 21 was a sweltering 29°C in 1955, so this weekend’s temperatures are much tamer and ideal for outdoor activities.

Toronto: A Mix of Showers and Sunshine

Saturday: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 19°C mean you’ll want an umbrella handy.

Sunday: Brighter skies bring a pleasant high of 23°C. Sunglasses and a sweater will work as you enjoy the fall air.

Wardrobe: Saturday’s drizzle calls for a waterproof jacket, while Sunday is perfect for layering a flannel shirt over a tee. Don’t forget a scarf for those cooler evening breezes!

Fun Fact: Toronto’s historical high for this date was a toasty 32°C in 1941. That’s a world away from this weekend’s cool and comfortable fall weather.

Greater Sudbury: Thunderstorms and Sun Mix it Up

Saturday: A high of 19°C with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms means rain gear is essential.

Sunday: The sun will make an appearance with a high of 23°C, but it cools down to 15°C at night.

Wardrobe: For Saturday, grab a raincoat and rubber boots to handle the potential storms. Sunday calls for a light jacket and sunglasses to soak up the sun​.

Fun Fact: The sunniest September 21 in Sudbury was a warm 26°C in 1969. Although not as warm this weekend, it’s still ideal for outdoor plans.

Thunder Bay: A Weekend of Sunshine

Saturday: Thunder Bay starts sunny but clouds over with a 40% chance of showers by afternoon. A high of 23°C with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Sunday: Bright and sunny with a high of 21°C—a quintessential fall day​.

Wardrobe: For Saturday, wear a sweater under a waterproof jacket, especially if those late-day showers hit. Sunday’s sunshine calls for a cozy flannel and jeans, perfect for apple-picking weather.

Fun Fact: Thunder Bay’s record high on September 21 was a summer-like 29°C back in 1954. No need for shorts this weekend though!

Winnipeg: Blustery Showers and Sunshine

Saturday: Showers end by noon, clearing out with strong northwest winds gusting up to 60 km/h. High of 15°C, perfect for layering.

Sunday: Clear skies with a high of 17°C. A pleasant, sunny fall day awaits​.

Wardrobe: On Saturday, pair a warm hoodie with a windproof jacket to tackle those gusts. For Sunday’s sunshine, bring out your favorite fall flannel and a cozy beanie for the cool evening.

Fun Fact: Winnipeg once faced a record-breaking low of -4°C on September 21, 1926. This weekend’s forecast of 17°C feels much more agreeable!

Regina: Clouds and Sun

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible shower, but nothing too dramatic. Expect a high of 18°C.

Sunday: Bright sunshine with a high of 20°C will make it feel just like fall should​.

Wardrobe: Layer up with a sweater and a light jacket on Saturday to be ready for potential rain. Sunday’s sunshine is flannel-shirt weather with a touch of autumn crispness in the air.

Fun Fact: In 1981, Regina hit 31°C on this date! Thankfully, you won’t need to dust off your shorts this year.

Saskatoon: Chilly Start, Warm Finish

Saturday: Light rain and cool conditions with a high of 14°C.

Sunday: Much better, with sunny skies and a more comfortable 21°C​.

Wardrobe: Saturday’s chilly rain calls for a waterproof jacket and some warm socks. Sunday’s sunshine makes it the perfect day to break out your fall favorites—think cozy sweaters and boots.

Fun Fact: Saskatoon’s coldest September 21 dropped to -3°C in 1942. This year’s weather feels more like a gentle hug from autumn.

Calgary: Cloudy but Cozy

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 15°C, a cool but manageable fall day.

Sunday: Clear skies and a slight warm-up with a high of 18°C​.

Wardrobe: A fleece-lined jacket will keep you warm in Calgary’s cool weather. Sunday’s sunshine means you can lose a layer, but keep a cozy sweater handy for the evening.

Fun Fact: Calgary’s earliest recorded snowfall on this date was back in 1921! Thankfully, this weekend brings much milder conditions.

Edmonton: Sunshine and Fall Chill

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 17°C.

Sunday: Warmer at 20°C, with clear skies​.

Wardrobe: Saturday’s breezy sunshine is perfect for layering a light jacket over a long-sleeve shirt. By Sunday, shed the jacket and embrace the sweater weather vibes.

Fun Fact: On this date in 1990, Edmonton was hit by an early snowstorm. This year, the weather’s much more autumn-appropriate.

Kamloops: Sunny and Mild

Saturday: A warm 22°C with clear skies.

Sunday: Even warmer, reaching a high of 24°C, making it ideal for outdoor fun​.

Wardrobe: Break out the sunglasses and a light jacket for those crisp mornings, but by the afternoon, you’ll be comfortable in a long-sleeve tee.

Fun Fact: Kamloops saw its hottest September 21 in 1967, with temperatures hitting 31°C. This year’s 24°C feels just right!

Vancouver: A Cloudy Start, Brighter Finish

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 16°C.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 18°C​.

Wardrobe: Saturday’s drizzle means you’ll want a rain jacket and some waterproof boots. By Sunday, a cozy sweater paired with jeans will have you feeling fall-ready.

Fun Fact: Vancouver’s wettest September 21 brought over 50 mm of rain in 1996. You might need your umbrella, but it won’t be that soggy this time around.

Victoria: A Cloudy Saturday, Brighter Sunday

Saturday: Cloudy with light showers, high of 16°C.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high of 18°C​.

Wardrobe: A waterproof jacket and comfortable walking shoes are a must for Saturday’s showers. Sunday’s brighter skies are perfect for a light sweater and jeans.

Fun Fact: Victoria holds the record for Canada’s mildest weather on September 21, consistently staying above 10°C. This weekend, you’ll enjoy classic West Coast autumn.

Final Fall Fun Fact:

The Fall Equinox, occurring on September 22, marks the point where the day and night are nearly equal. From here on out, the nights will slowly grow longer than the days—a perfect reason to cozy up in your favorite fall gear!