Thunder Bay Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges, Faces Serious Penalties

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay resident is facing serious charges following a child pornography investigation conducted by the Thunder Bay Police Service Cyber Crime Unit.

The investigation began in August after police received information about a local internet user suspected of uploading child pornography. On Thursday, September 19th, a search warrant was executed at a Walnut Street residence with the assistance of the Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit.

During the search, multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination, and a suspect was located and arrested.

William Joseph KEARNEY, 54, has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Accessing Child Pornography. He has been remanded into custody with a future court appearance date.

Under the Criminal Code of Canada, a conviction for Possession of Child Pornography carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment, while Accessing Child Pornography carries a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment.