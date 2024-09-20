Fatal Collision on Oliver Road: Police Investigate Crash Involving School Bus

THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Oliver Road on the morning of Thursday, September 19, 2024.

Officers with the Primary Response branch were dispatched to the 1500 block of Oliver Road shortly after 8 a.m. following reports of a serious crash involving a passenger vehicle and a school bus.

Tragically, the female driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Fortunately, none of the students on the school bus sustained injuries in the collision.

The Thunder Bay Police Service and the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Integrated Mobile Police Assessment Crisis Team have been on scene, and have been providing assistance and support.

The section of Oliver Road, which had been closed to facilitate the investigation, has since been reopened to traffic.