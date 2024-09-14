Winnipeg Weather a Weekend of Mixed Conditions

Winnipeg will experience a mix of sunny and cloudy conditions this weekend, with mild temperatures and a chance of showers, especially overnight. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

On Saturday, September 14, Winnipeg will see sunny skies throughout most of the day, with a high of 25°C, though it will feel closer to 30°C with the humidex. Winds will come from the southwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h in the afternoon. Clouds will increase by the evening, bringing a 60% chance of showers overnight, with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Expect an overnight low of 16°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

Expected Conditions:

Sunday, September 15 : The morning will start off cloudy , with a 60% chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms. Conditions will clear up later in the day, with a high of 26°C and a humidex of 32°C . The evening will be clear , and temperatures will cool to 11°C .

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Saturday : Dress in light, breathable clothing for the day, but pack an umbrella and a light jacket for the evening as showers and cooler temperatures set in.

Sunday : Layered clothing will work best, as the day will start off cloudy and wet but will clear up later. A light jacket will be useful for the cooler evening temperatures.

: Layered clothing will work best, as the day will start off cloudy and wet but will clear up later. A light jacket will be useful for the cooler evening temperatures. Monday: Similar attire is recommended, with a rain jacket in case of evening showers.

Weather Trivia:

September weather in Winnipeg is often marked by a mix of sun, cloud, and occasional rain. This weekend’s temperatures are slightly above the seasonal average of 18°C, making it a warm and pleasant weekend.