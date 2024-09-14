Vermilion Bay and Dryden Break out the Sunscreen and Barbecue Too!

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are set for a mix of pleasant weather this weekend, with warm temperatures and a slight chance of showers. Here’s a detailed outlook for the upcoming days.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

On Saturday, September 14, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25°C. Winds will blow from the south at 20-30 km/h, adding a light breeze to the warm day. There is a 30% chance of light showers in the afternoon, but the day will remain largely dry and pleasant. By evening, skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to 13°C, making for a comfortable night.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

Expected Conditions:

Sunday, September 15 : Sunny with some cloud cover and a high of 26°C . There’s a 30% chance of showers , mainly in the afternoon. The evening will cool down to 12°C .

Monday, September 16: Expect clear skies and warmer temperatures reaching 27°C, ideal for outdoor activities. The night will remain clear and mild, with temperatures around 14°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Saturday : Light, breathable clothing is perfect for the day, but bring a light jacket or umbrella in case of brief afternoon showers.

Sunday : Layered clothing will keep you comfortable throughout the day, and a jacket may be needed for the cooler night.

: Layered clothing will keep you comfortable throughout the day, and a jacket may be needed for the cooler night. Monday: Continue with light clothing as the warm and sunny weather continues.

Weather Trivia:

Vermilion Bay and Dryden are enjoying above-average temperatures this weekend. Typically, the highs for mid-September are around 17°C, so this weekend’s warmth is a welcome treat!