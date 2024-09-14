Toronto to Enjoy Another Weekend of Summer Conditions

Toronto is enjoying a stretch of summer-like weather as the weekend progresses, with sunny skies and warm temperatures. Perfect conditions for outdoor activities, with no immediate signs of fall weather arriving soon.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

This morning, Toronto is seeing a mix of sun and cloud with temperatures around 27°C, feeling more like 32°C due to the humidex. Winds are light, and skies are clearing up as fog dissipates. Expect clear skies later in the day, and the UV index is high, so don’t forget your sunscreen.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

Expected Conditions:

Sunday, September 15 : A beautiful day is ahead, with sunny skies and temperatures rising to 28°C , with a humidex of 33°C . The evening will be clear, with lows around 15°C .

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Today : Light clothing and sun protection are key today, given the high temperatures and UV index.

Weather Trivia:

Toronto’s warm start to September feels more like mid-summer! This kind of late-season heat isn’t unusual, as previous years have seen September temperatures soar above 30°C.