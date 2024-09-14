Summer Sticking Around for the Weekend in Montreal

Montreal is enjoying a warm and mostly sunny day, with high temperatures and some humidity to be aware of. The weather is perfect for outdoor activities, though clouds may begin to gather later in the evening.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

This morning, Montreal is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of 27°C, though it feels more like 32°C due to the humidity. Winds are light at 10-15 km/h from the southwest, creating a gentle breeze. The UV index is high at 6, making sunscreen a must for anyone spending extended time outside.

Tomorrow’s Forecast:

Expected Conditions:

Sunday, September 15 : The sunny trend continues with a high of 28°C , but it will feel more like 33°C with the humidity. The night remains clear, with lows around 19°C .

: The sun persists, and temperatures could reach , marking one of the warmer days of the week. Overnight lows will stay mild at . Tuesday, September 17: Expect another hot day with highs of 29°C, but clouds will increase by evening. Overnight temperatures will drop slightly to 19°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Today : Light, breathable clothing is a must, as well as sun protection like a hat and sunglasses, given the high UV index.

: Plan for similar warmth, but you might want a light jacket for cooler evening temperatures. Monday & Tuesday: Stay comfortable in summer attire, but prepare for some clouds on Tuesday evening, which might call for a light sweater.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know? Montreal has experienced significant weather extremes in recent Septembers. In 2021, the city hit record-breaking highs of over 30°C, unusually warm for the start of fall!