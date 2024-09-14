Sudbury Enjoying Weekend of Summer Conditions for September 14-15th

Greater Sudbury is enjoying warm, sunny weather today, with a mix of sun and cloud developing later in the day. These summer-like conditions will persist over the next few days, offering great weather for outdoor activities.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

As of this morning, Sudbury is experiencing clear skies with temperatures expected to rise to 28°C by the afternoon, feeling more like 32°C with the humidex. Winds are light, and the UV index is high, so it’s important to use sun protection if you plan to be outside. Skies will clear again by late evening, and temperatures will drop to a low of 13°C.

Forecast:

Expected Conditions:

Sunday, September 15 : Another sunny day is forecast, with highs of 27°C . The night will remain clear, with lows around 13°C .

: Expect similar sunny conditions, with daytime temperatures reaching , and overnight lows at . Tuesday, September 17: A mix of sun and cloud is expected, with a slight 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 28°C, with clear skies overnight and lows around 13°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Today : Opt for light, breathable clothing to stay cool, and don’t forget your sunglasses and sunscreen due to the high UV index.

: Continue wearing summer attire for Sunday, but you might want a light jacket for cooler evenings. Monday & Tuesday: Similar advice applies, though keep an umbrella handy on Tuesday as there is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Weather Trivia:

Sudbury’s high temperatures this September are well above the normal average for the month, which typically sees daytime highs of around 17°C. These conditions are more typical of mid-summer than early fall!