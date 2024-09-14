Preparing Your Lawn and Garden for the Fall in Northwestern Ontario

Thunder Bay – Living – As the crisp autumn air descends upon Thunder Bay and across Northwestern Ontario, it’s time to shift our focus from summer blooms to preparing our lawns and gardens for the winter ahead. Proper fall maintenance ensures a healthy and vibrant landscape come spring.

Lawn Care:

Raking and Aerating: Remove fallen leaves and debris to prevent matting and fungal growth. Aerating compacted soil improves water and nutrient absorption. Fertilizing: Apply a fall fertilizer specifically formulated for lawns. This provides essential nutrients to strengthen roots and promote winter hardiness. Overseeding: If your lawn is thin or patchy, consider overseeding in early fall. The cooler temperatures and increased moisture create ideal conditions for seed germination. Mowing: Continue mowing until the grass stops growing, gradually lowering the blade height to about 2-2.5 inches. This helps prevent snow mold and encourages healthy growth in the spring.

Garden Care:

Cleaning and Weeding: Remove spent annuals and weeds to prevent them from seeding and taking over your garden next year. Dividing Perennials: Divide overgrown perennials to encourage healthy growth and increase your plant stock. Planting Bulbs: Fall is the perfect time to plant spring-blooming bulbs like tulips, daffodils, and crocuses. Protecting Tender Plants: Bring in any tender plants that won’t survive the winter or provide them with adequate protection, such as mulch or burlap wraps. Composting: Start a compost pile with fallen leaves, garden debris, and kitchen scraps. This creates nutrient-rich compost to nourish your garden next year.

Additional Tips:

Clean and Store Tools: Properly clean and store your gardening tools to prevent rust and ensure they’re ready for use in the spring.

Water Deeply: Give your lawn and garden a good soaking before the ground freezes.

Protect Trees and Shrubs: Wrap young trees with burlap or tree guards to protect them from winter damage.

By investing a little time and effort now, you can ensure that your lawn and garden emerge healthy and vibrant next spring. Enjoy the beauty of autumn and the satisfaction of a well-prepared landscape!