Pleasant Weekend Forecast for Thunder Bay!

Thunder Bay is expected to enjoy a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend, with pleasant temperatures and light winds. This makes for an ideal few days for outdoor activities, but cooler nights mean you’ll want to have a jacket on hand.

Today’s Weather Overview:

Current Conditions:

On Saturday, September 14, Thunder Bay will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 19°C. Winds will come from the southeast at 20 km/h in the afternoon, bringing a refreshing breeze. The evening will turn partly cloudy with a 30% chance of brief showers, but any rainfall will be light, with overnight temperatures dropping to 9°C.

Our Forecast:

Expected Conditions:

Sunday, September 15 : Sunny skies will continue with a high of 24°C . Winds will remain light, making it a perfect day for outdoor activities. The night will stay mostly clear with temperatures cooling down to 8°C .

Monday, September 16: Clear skies and warmer temperatures will persist, with highs reaching 25°C during the day. The night will remain clear and mild, with lows around 11°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations:

Saturday : Light, comfortable clothing is perfect for the sunny afternoon, but bring a jacket for the evening’s cooler temperatures.

Sunday and Monday: Continue dressing in light layers, but pack a sweater for the cooler nights.

Lake Superior West Marine Forecast:

For those venturing out on Lake Superior’s western waters, expect north winds at 15 knots today, shifting to northwest in the evening and easing to 10 knots by midnight. Waves will start at 0.5 to 1 meter, but will gradually diminish by noon. Monday brings light winds, perfect for smooth sailing, while Tuesday will see winds pick up slightly from the southeast at 15 knots.