Enjoying the Weather and Last official Weekend of Summer in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay – Living – As the leaves start to hint at the changing seasons, there’s still plenty of time to squeeze in some quality family moments before the fall chill sets in. Thunder Bay offers a plethora of options for a memorable late-summer weekend getaway.

Embrace the Outdoors

Hike or Bike: The numerous trails around Thunder Bay, like the stunning Kakabeka Falls or the scenic trails at Sleeping Giant Provincial Park, offer breathtaking views and fresh air. Pack a picnic lunch and enjoy the beauty of nature.

Beach Day: The shores of Boulevard Lake still beckon with warmth. Pack a beach bag, build sandcastles, or simply relax with a good book while the kids splash in the water.

Camping: Whether you prefer a fully-equipped campground or a more rustic backcountry experience, there are options for all levels. Roast marshmallows around a campfire and stargaze under the vast northern sky.

Explore Local Attractions

Fort William Historical Park: Step back in time and experience life in the fur trade era. Interactive exhibits, demonstrations, and costumed interpreters make history come alive for the whole family.

Thunder Bay Art Gallery: Immerse yourselves in the vibrant local art scene. Special exhibits and family programs offer a creative outlet for all ages.

Terry Fox Monument and Lookout: Pay tribute to a Canadian hero while taking in panoramic views of the city and Lake Superior.

Rainy Day Alternatives

Thunder Bay Museum: Discover the region’s rich history and natural wonders. Engaging exhibits and interactive displays will keep everyone entertained.

SilverCity Thunder Bay Cinemas: Catch the latest blockbuster or family-friendly movie. It’s a classic way to spend a cozy afternoon or evening.

Indoor Playgrounds: Let the kids burn off energy at one of the many indoor playgrounds in the city.

Tips for a Memorable Weekend:

Plan Ahead: Research activities and events in advance to ensure availability and avoid disappointment.

Pack Layers: The weather can be unpredictable, so dress in layers to stay comfortable.

Embrace Spontaneity: Leave room for impromptu adventures and detours.

Unplug and Connect: Put away the devices and focus on quality time with loved ones.

Late summer in Thunder Bay is a magical time. With a little planning and a sense of adventure, you can create lasting memories with your family before the season fades.