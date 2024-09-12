Webequie Weather: Sunny Skies and Breezy Days

Webequie is set to enjoy plenty of sunshine today with temperatures reaching up to 22°C. Winds from the west will blow at around 20 km/h, providing a pleasant breeze, especially in the afternoon.

Tonight, clear skies will dominate, with temperatures cooling down to a mild 15°C and winds continuing from the southwest at 20 km/h.

Looking ahead, sunny and clear conditions will persist through tomorrow with similar highs of around 23°C. The breezes will continue, making it a beautiful couple of days for outdoor activities.

Wardrobe Tip: It’s perfect weather for light clothing during the day, but you might want a light jacket for the cooler evening.

Historical Weather Trivia: These temperatures are well above the September norm for this region, making it feel like a bonus stretch of summer!