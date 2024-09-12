Traffic Stop in Shuniah Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrests and $22,000 Drug Seizure

THUNDER BAY, ON – September 11, 2024 – Officers from the Thunder Bay OPP, while on patrol, conducted a traffic stop along Highway 11-17 near Lakeshore Drive in Shuniah, uncovering a significant drug trafficking operation.
During the investigation, police seized suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and related items with an estimated street value of $22,000.
Four individuals were arrested and charged with drug-related offences following the search.
Charges:
- 17-Year-Old (Name withheld under Youth Criminal Justice Act):
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine and other drugs)
- Leshaunda MURRAY, 30, of London, ON:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine and other drugs)
- Highway Traffic Act and Cannabis Control Act violations
- Sky BROWN, 31, of London, ON:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine and other drugs)
- Kyler JOHNSON, 29, of Toronto, ON:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine and other drugs)
- Breach of Recognizance
All four accused were held in custody, with a bail hearing set for September 12, 2024, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.
Anyone with information about drug trafficking is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. One of the best ways to stop the surge in drug overdoses and addiction is stopping the drug dealers who profit from poisoning and killing people in our province.