Thunder Bay OPP Seek Public’s Help in Locating Hit-and-Run Suspect in Child Injury Incident

Thunder Bay – NEWS – On September 1 2024, Officers from the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to the scene of a hit-and-run at approximately 2:11 p.m.

The incident involved a child struck by a vehicle while riding their bicycle near Highway 11-17 and Dawson Road in Thunder Bay.

The child suffered minor injuries, and the OPP is actively seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect and vehicle involved.

Suspect Vehicle Description:

Make/Model: Blue Ford pick-up truck

Details: Tonneau cover over the truck bed

License Plate: Ontario plate beginning with "AN"

Driver: Described as male

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).